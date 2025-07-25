ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Jeff Coffin takes the Wind Instrument Challenge (Again)

Saxophonist Jeff Coffin is in town for back-to-back Dave Matthews Band shows this weekend at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. In what’s becoming an annual visit, Jeff stopped by to share stories…

Saxophonist Jeff Coffin is in town for back-to-back Dave Matthews Band shows this weekend at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

In what's becoming an annual visit, Jeff stopped by to share stories from the road, talk about the new album from Wild Iris Brass Band, and take the Random Wind Instrument Challenge. Last time, Preston randomly handing Jeff a recorder and he went crazy with it showing off his skills. The random instrument this time? A digeridoo.

The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
