Pierre’s Weekend Calendar July 25-27

Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre’s Weekend Calendar. Everything from concerts to go to (like Dave Matthews Band at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion), movies to see (The Fantastic Four: First Steps rated PG-13), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.

Some things are fairly standard (like the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival), some are totally bizarre (like Clown Prom 2025), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like SmörgåsBeer). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calenda

On Sale This Friday:

Sevendust @ Keswick Theatre; Friday November 21st

KC And The Sunshine Band @ Ovation Hall AC; Friday November 21st

Shows This Weekend:

Friday

Chevy Metal @ Foundry

Pantera w/ Amon Amarth @ Hersheypark Stadium

Nas @ Mann Center

Tusk @ Keswick Theatre

7Horse @ World Café Live

Broncho @ Johnny Brenda’s

Millington @ Kung Fu Necktie

Johnny Dynamite and The Bloodsuckers @ Ortlieb’s

Daryl Hall @ Ovation Hall AC

Friday & Saturday

Dave Matthews Band @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sheryl Underwood @ Punch Line Philly

Friday & Sunday

“Make The World Better Festival” ft Lucy Dacus, Remi Wolf, Magdalena Bay & more @ FDR Park

Saturday

We Came As Romans w/ After The Burial & Currents @ Fillmore

The Second City @ Live Casino

MegaGoneFree @ Kung Fu Necktie

Midnight Tyrannosaurus @ The Ave

Michael Blaustein @ Borgata Music Box

Stephen Marley & Damien “Jr Gong” Marley @ Ovation Hall AC

Saturday & Sunday

Chicago @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Sunday

Keshi @ Skyline Stage Mann Center

Ocean Alley @ Fillmore

The Symposium @ Johnny Brenda’s

Souls of Mischief @ Ardmore Music Hall

The Head and the Heart @ Wind Creek Steel Stage (Bethlehem)

What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:

Fantastic Four: First Steps (PG-13): Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby

What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:

Superman (PG-13): David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult

Jurassic World Rebirth (PG-13): Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali

F1 The Movie: Brad Pitt

Megan 2.0 (PG-13)

28 Years Later (R): Jodie Comer, Aaron-Taylor Johnson

Happening Around Town:

Through July 27

University City Dining Days - $20, $30, $40, multiple locations

Through August 3

Queen Village Restaurant Week - $20, $40, or $60, multiple locations

Through August 29

Rodin Garden Bar - Free till you spend money, 4-8:30 p.m., Fridays, Rodin Museum, 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Through August 31

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival - $26, Franklin Square, 200 North 6th Street.

The Ecology of Fashion - $27 museum admission, Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Through September 1

Body Worlds: Vital - $20, Franklin Institute, 222 North 20th Street.

Through September 7

Sesame Place Birthday Celebration - $49.99, Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne.

Through September 14

The Oval - Free, in and around Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Through September 30

Summerfest - Pay as you go,101 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The Garden Railway - $22, Morris Arboretum, 100 East Northwestern Avenue.

Through October 4

Made in Philadelphia Marketplace - Free to enter, Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6 p.m., through October 4th, Dilworth Park, West side of City Hall.

Through October 28

Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening This Weekend

All Weekend

Parks on Tap: Columbus Square - Pay as you go, Columbus Square, 1100 Wharton Street.

Royal Rummage Sidewalk Sale - Free till you spend money, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 8000 to 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue.

Shakespeare in Clark Park - Free, Clark Park, 4300-4398 Baltimore Avenue.

North Philadelphia History Festival - All events are free, some require an RSVP, multiple locations in North Philly.

Santa’s Summer Holiday at Peddler’s Village – Multiple events, Peddler’s Village, 100 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, PA

Friday July 25

Clown Prom 2025 - $24.13, 8:30 p.m., Warehouse on Watts, 923 North Watts Street.

PHILADANCO! - $25-$40, 8 p.m., Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive.

Twilight in the Gardens - $25, 7-10 p.m., Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South Street.

Sunset Social Mario Kart Tournament - Signups in person only and starts at 4:30, Sunset Social, 129 South 30th St

Dinos After Dark / Mid-Summer Dino Ball - Dinos After Dark is pay what you wish 5-8 p.m.; Dino Ball is $20 8:30-11 p.m.; Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Friday & Saturday

King Kong Vs. Godzilla-Palooza - $15 per night, The Mahoning Drive-In Theater, 635 Seneca Road, Lehighton.

Saturday July 26

Philly Dance Day - Free-$10, multiple locations.

SmörgåsBeer - $35-$40, 6-9 p.m., American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattison Avenue.

All Love Block Party - $20, 1-9 p.m., West Philly Container Village, 4862-70 Parkside Avenue.

Franklin Square 19th Birthday Celebration - Free, 10 a.m,-noon, Franklin Square, 200 North 6th Street.

Parkway Park Hop - $10, 10-11:30am., meet at Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Under the El Bazaar at Evil Genius – Noon-7pm, Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 N. Front Street

Benefit for Robin - $50, 4-8pm, Steakouts Homeplate, 85 Harding Highway, Pittsgrove, NJ.

Saturday & Sunday

Greenberg’s Train and Toy Show - $11-$12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks.

Liberty Flea - Pay as you go, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Cherry Street Pier, 121 North Columbus Boulevard.

Sunday July 27

Kidstock - Free to enter, noon-5 p.m., Fairmount Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets.

Sunday Vintage Market – Free until you spend something, Noon-5pm, 2418 Martha Street

Big Summer Book Sale – Free till you buy something, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Icebox Project Space, 1400 North American Street.

Sports Up!

All Weekend

The PHILLIES are AWAY vs NY Yankees

Friday 7:05pm/Saturday 1:05pm/Sunday 1:35pm

Saturday