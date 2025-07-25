Preston’s Froggy Friday Surprise

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
The Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush - FROGGY FRIDAY

Every Friday morning, right around 8AM, right before the Bizarre Files, the energy turns up to ELEVEN when Froggy plays over the WMMR airwaves. This week, Preston pulled out a little slimy surprise.

Shart out to our YouTubers who go crazy celebrating Fridays with us every week.

The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of the Philly morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Kathy Romano, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta. Read on for all things rock, Philly, and everything in between.
