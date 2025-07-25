Revisit Preston & Steve’s Larger Than Life Conversations with The Hulkster

ORLANDO, FL – JUNE 11: Wrestler Hulk Hogan performs on the court during a timeout at Game Four of the 2009 NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic on June 11, 2009 at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida.

What a great guest, BROTHER! The Hulkster made a few appearances on The Preston & Steve Show over the years. After learning of his passing, we dug up the audio to revisit those moments. They were great conversations. Enjoy listening back to our time spent with Hulk Hogan:

For the first interview, Casey opened the conversation by referencing two iconic moments in WWF history—Hulk Hogan body-slamming Big John Stud and Andre the Giant. When asked how he prepared, Hogan insisted he didn’t. He compared it to riding a bike, playing guitar, or making love; more instinct than rehearsal.

He continued to discuss his then-current work with TNA, describing the work as “wrestling like it should be.” Unlike the seemingly more family-friendly, scripted vibe of WWF, TNA harnessed a more traditional, genuine feel of wrestling, but with more edge. He touched a little on his changing family dynamics, mentioning his kids and his new wife at the time. He offered a bit of insider information about wrestling in the 80s and 90s, then finishing the interview with an iconic “Be cool and eat fruit.”

Three years later, Hulk Hogan made a return to the Preston & Steve show to advertise his upcoming appearances on TNA. He began by expressing his love for WMMR and the guys mentioned how the recent buzz around him has made it feel like the golden days again. He recalled a Fan Expo from the year before where he took a staged-fall in an arm wrestle with the mayor of Toronto, making the mayor a local hero while also ensuring goodwill in himself in case he ever got into trouble there.

After offering some insight about opening your heart and changing your mindset, Hogan shared his immense adoration for Philadelphia. He claimed that he always looked forward to visiting Philly, even if he was exhausted from his busy schedule. After offering a little insider information about what he planned to do on TNA the following week, Preston bids him goodbye with a call-back to his original interview by saying, “Be cool and eat fruit!” Hogan responds with a familiar, “Whatcha gonna do, brother?!” and the interview concludes.