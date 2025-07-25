Shappy Reveals His Favorite Cast Member of ‘The Bear’
How do you pick one favorite cast member of 'The Bear'? It was surprisingly easy for Adam Shapiro who jumped out of his seat before the question was even finished. Hear the exciting reason why his choice was * SPOILER * Olivia Colman.
Philly's own Adam Shapiro and his magnificent wife Katie Lowes dropped by the Preston & Steve Show while road tripping around the East Coast. They chatted about all of their projects - past and present - including their most recent shows, 'The Hunting Wives' which premiered this week on Netflix and 'The Bear' on Hulu.
Watch the full interview on today's P&S Livestream and order Shappy's Pretzels on Goldbelly.
