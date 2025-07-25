WATCH: Preston & Steve Dedicate Entire Broadcast To Ozzy Osbourne

When news broke of Ozzy Osborne's death, the regularly scheduled programming at 93.3 WMMR went out the window. Pierre Robert dove into a long block, Brent Porche's 12-pack was only songs from Ozzy's catalogue, and Jacky Bam Bam was joined by Sara Parker and Ryan Shuttleworth to turn the whole evening into a magical Ozzy Tribute.

That energy continued into the next day when The Preston & Steve Show dedicated their whole to the Prince of Darkness. The fellas dug out classic moments from interviews, "The Osbournes", and iconic concerts. Jacky Bam Bam, Sara Parker, and Pierre Robert joined us to share stories and personal memories.

Rewatch the whole broadcast on the YouTube link below. Rest in peace, Ozzy.

Live Log:

Entertainment Report (00:00:00) - Ozzy Osbourne passed away yesterday. He passed less than 3 weeks after his final show with Black Sabbath. Denise Richards’ lawyer accuses Aaron Phypers of harassment and stealing as divorce battle heats up. Dave Franco just revealed that his childhood crush was Dame Helen Mirren on a game show in front of his wife. Trisha Paytas has revealed that her son’s name is Aquaman Moses Paytas-Hacmon. A-list actresses casually board commercial flight in sea of stunned passengers: Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie. FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf reach settlement in abuse lawsuit. Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert are expecting their first baby together. New Mission Impossible movie: Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Breaking Bad creator teases new 2025 show: Happiness is Contagious? Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine will reunite as coaches on The Voice for season 29. They play the clips.

Tribute to Ozzy (00:31:25) - Jackie Bam Bam joins the studio to talk all things Ozzy with the guys. They discuss the beginnings of Black Sabbath and their own experiences with the band when they were kids. Eventually, they take a few calls where listeners share their own experiences with Ozzy.

Fox Good Day (01:12:38) - Fox newscasters call in and ask for stories about Ozzy Osbourne. They discuss how much love and appreciation the public has for Ozzy and how his death was very sad.

Bizarre File (01:19:06) - A massive graduation party at a mansion was held, without the owner’s permission, by the landscraper. Florida man arrested for drunk driving lawnmower. 4-year-old was attacked by a mountain lion at Olympic National Park. A giant teddy bear helped police find and arrest a suspect; they named the bear Chubby. Car crashes into summer camp pool, narrowly missing swimmers in Monson, Mass.

Ozzy Clips (01:41:05) - The guys have curated a variety of Ozzy clips to play. Form the Osbournes to interviews to the Trolls movie, we get to hear Ozzy’s wit and charm throughout the years. A few callers chime in to share their stories about Ozzy as well.

More Ozzy Tribute (02:31:45) - A clip from SNL where Dave Matthews plays Ozzy Osbourne is played. Chuck DeMico joins the studio to share a Spine Tap story about Ozzy. Sarah Parker Zooms in to share her extensive knowledge about Ozzy and Black Sabbath. Preston reads emotional tributes from multiple celebrities to honor the Prince of Darkness.

Bizarre File (03:07:12) - Germany: Car crashes into 7-year-old boy on trampoline, lodges in barn roof. Two people were seriously injured. A man who beat up his friend and forced him to take his clothes off before "parading" him naked through the streets to humiliate him, has been arrested. A company called Faraday Future came out with a car that has a digital face that can make expressions and feel empathy. Can you discourage bribes with more bribes? Russian police officers who refuse bribes are compensated with the amounts they were offered.

Hollywood Trash & Music News (03:24:06) - Ron Kardashian was sick of being the only intellectual, that’s why he left Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The hawk tuah speedboat is not selling. Anyone who works the Annabelle doll tour is in danger of dropping dead. Rumors of a ceasefire between Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham turn out to be TRUE. Billy Joel has a great run in with a fan on a petti cab. Pierre Robert joins the studio to discuss Ozzy Osbourne.