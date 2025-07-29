Bullet For My Valentine Sets Three-City Australian Tour For ‘The Poison’ Anniversary

Bullet For My Valentine will start their largest Australian headline tour this October. It will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, The Poison, with three arena shows. Supporting acts While She Sleeps and The Devil Wears Prada round out the bill.

While She Sleeps will promote their 2024 album, Self Hell, and showcase new and classic songs during the tour. The Devil Wears Prada has six consecutive top five debuts on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and the group will bring recent singles to their Australian shows. They'll join the tour fresh from backing Alpha Wolf across Australia.

The shows will start at Melbourne's John Cain Arena on October 15. Next comes Sydney's Hordern Pavilion on October 16. Then, the final performance will hit Riverstage in Brisbane on October 18. "We are super excited to announce we're coming back this October ... celebrating 20 years of The Poison," the band wrote on Instagram. The record shot the band to stardom.

This tour takes shape after earlier plans crumbled. A joint run with Trivium fell apart last May. Trivium's bass player, Paolo Gregoletto, spilled the details: "Matt Tuck [the lead singer] didn't want to do it, after we had planned it, after stuff was already in the works," according to Soap Central.

Critics can't stop raving about their shows. According to Rolling Stone Australia, the band has sold more than 3.5 million albums since their formation in the late 1990s.