Ozzy Osbourne: His 5 Most-Viewed Music Videos on YouTube

Ozzy Osbourne kicked off his solo career just before the birth of MTV. He's released numerous videos since. Notably, he and his family delivered the channel one of its biggest hits in the form of their reality show, The Osbournes.



The Prince of Darkness had one of the most unique music careers in history. As a member of Black Sabbath, Osbourne helped create the heavy metal genre. As a solo artist, he became an even bigger star.



Just over two weeks after his final performance at Back To The Beginning, Osbourne died at the age of 76. With his passing, the rock world lost one of its most influential and beloved icons.



In celebration of his life and career, here's a look at Ozzy's five most-viewed music videos on his official YouTube channel.



(NOTE: All view figures below are as of July 29, 2025.)

5. "Crazy Train" (Animated Video): 65.4 million views

This animated video of "Crazy Train" was first released in Sept. 2020. It was the work of Keith Ross, the creator of the animated series Tiny Concert. The video was released in honor of the 40th anniversary of Blizzard of Ozz.

4. "Mr. Crowley" (Live Video): 95 million views

This live video of "Mr. Crowley" was from a television performance in Rochester, N.Y. in 1981. It's certainly not the fanciest stage show, but it perfectly showcases the late Randy Rhoads. When Rhoads kicks off his solo, you can see Osbourne light up with a smile. He truly adored Rhoads and his playing, and you can't help but wonder what could have been had Rhoads' life now been cut short in 1982 at age 25.

3. "No More Tears": 114.4 million views

The video for "No More Tears" is part performance video and part arthouse film. We see Ozzy doing a sinister crawl throughout the video, while a woman cries in a room that is filling with her tears. It bears mentioning that Bob Daisley's bass line to open the song is absolute perfection. And yes, the little angel seen at the end of the video is a very young Kelly Osbourne.

2. "Mama, I'm Coming Home": 123.4 million views

The Prince of Darkness is one of hard rock/metal's biggest icons and overall badasses, but some of the best songs in his catalog are his tender ballads. "Mama, I'm Coming Home" is, without a doubt, one of Ozzy's most popular and best songs. Ozzy and guitarist Zakk Wylde wrote the music, and Lemmy Kilmister famously wrote the sweet lyrics.

1. "Dreamer": 135.3 million views