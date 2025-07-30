Pennsylvania Spot Named One of the Best for Vacationing By AAA

While summer is the prime time to vacation, there's nothing wrong with traveling to a fun spot during the offseason. In fact, booking a vacation when most people are working usually makes for cheaper hotel and airfare costs and having some added space wherever you're traveling. But, no matter the season, you don't have to hop on an airplane to find a great vacation, because there are plenty of great vacation hotspots right in the state. Now, one major travel source has released its tally of the best vacation spots in the country, and one of them is in our state.

This State's Best Spot to Vacation

AAA has released a roster of the best tourist places in the U.S. "From the breathtaking natural landscapes of the 63 national parks to multicultural cities filled with rich history and exciting attractions, there are a variety of destinations to discover," they note in the feature.

For Pennsylvania, they deem Philadelphia one of the best, ranking it No. 21 in the nation. "There is a lot to see and do in the interesting and historical city of Philadelphia, often known as the City of Brotherly Love," they note. "Located on the East Coast of the United States, Philadelphia has been a significant American city for several hundred years and has influenced how America is shaped today." It's great to see Philly recognized as one of the greatest to visit in the country. It's all the more reason to be a tourist right at home.