Pierre’s Weekend Calendar August 1-3

Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre’s Weekend Calendar. Everything from concerts to go to (like Goo Goo Dolls at the Mann Center), movies to see (The Naked Gun rated PG-13), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.

Some things are fairly standard (like the Phoenixville Pottery Festival), some are totally bizarre (like Tomatopalooza), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like We All Love the Big Orange Cat). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calendar.

On Sale This Friday:

Whiskey Myers & Friends @ The Met; Friday December 5

Shows This Weekend:

All Weekend

Tony Rock @ Helium Comedy Club

Friday

Low Cut Connie @ KOP Under The Stars

Lord Huron @ Mann Center

Spike and the Gimme Gimmes @ TLA

Ken Carson @ Liacouras Center

Riley Green @ Musikfest (Bethlehem)

Toto w/ Christopher Cross & Men at Work @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Ashanti @ Ovation Hall AC

Eddie Griffin @ Harrah’s AC

Friday & Saturday

Erin Jackson @ Punch Line Philly

Eric Roberson @ City Winery

Saturday

The Fray @ Fillmore

Big Time Rush @ Mann Center

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets @ KOP Under The Stars

Davido @ Liacouras Center

Delilah Bon @ Underground Arts

John Hollier @ 118 North (Wayne)

The Avett Brothers @ Musikfest (Bethlehem)

Dark Star Orchestra @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

The O’Jay’s @ Borgata Event Center

Colin Jost @ Ovation Hall AC

Lil Wayne @ Boardwalk Hall AC

Sunday

Goo Goo Dolls @ Mann Center

Bill Frisell Trio @ Ardmore Music Hall

Darius Rucker @ Musikfest (Bethlehem)

Descendents @ Queen (Wilmington)

What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:

The Naked Gun (PG-13): Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson

What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:

Fantastic Four: First Steps (PG-13): Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby

Superman (PG-13): David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult

Jurassic World Rebirth (PG-13): Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali

F1 The Movie: Brad Pitt

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR

Sunday

Sunday Fun Day - Join Marisa from the Preston & Steve Show for a Sunday Funday Happy Hour at The Pool at Chelsea at Tropicana Atlantic City from 4-6pm. We’re talking rooftop vibes, refreshing cocktails, and chill beats poolside—everything you need to keep the weekend energy going strong.

Happening Around Town:

Through July 27

University City Dining Days - $20, $30, $40, multiple locations

Through August 3

Queen Village Restaurant Week - $20, $40, or $60, multiple locations

Through August 29

Rodin Garden Bar - Free till you spend money, 4-8:30 p.m., Fridays, Rodin Museum, 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

We All Love the Big Orange Cat - Free, Space 1026, 844 North Broad Street.

Through August 31

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival - $26, Franklin Square, 200 North 6th Street.

The Ecology of Fashion - $27 museum admission, Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Through September 1

Body Worlds: Vital - $20, Franklin Institute, 222 North 20th Street.

Through September 7

Sesame Place Birthday Celebration - $49.99, Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne.

Through September 14

The Oval - Free, in and around Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Through September 30

Summerfest - Pay as you go,101 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The Garden Railway - $22, Morris Arboretum, 100 East Northwestern Avenue.

Through October 4

Made in Philadelphia Marketplace - Free to enter, Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6 p.m., through October 4th, Dilworth Park, West side of City Hall.

Through October 28

Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening This Weekend

All Weekend

Parks on Tap: Gorgas Park - Pay as you go, Gorgas Park, 6300 Ridge Avenue.

Beetlejuice - $36.24-$156.08, Academy of Music, 240 South Broad Street.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade - $13.50, Ambler Theater, 108 East Butler Avenue, Ambler.

Friday August 1st

Phoenixville Pottery Festival - Free until you buy something, 5:30pm-8:30pm, Main Street, Phoenixville, PA

Alex Ross Perry’s Videoheaven - $14.85, 7 p.m., PhilaMOCA, 531 North 12th Street.

Artist and Artisans Market - Free to enter, first Fridays, 4-9 p.m., Cherry Street Pier, 121 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Folk Fest Preview - Free, 7 p.m., Bryn Mawr Gazebo, 9 South Bryn Mawr Avenue, Bryn Mawr.

Saturday August 2nd

Rally the Troops - $10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Brandywine Battlefield Park, 1491 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford.

Zoo Done It? - $50-$75, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 West Girard Avenue.

Southeast Asian Dragon Boat Festival - Free, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., FDR Park, 1500 Pattison Avenue & South Broad Street.

Saturday & Sunday

Peach Festival - Pay as you go, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

Sunday August 3rd

2nd Street Festival - Free till you spend money, noon-10 p.m., Second Street between Girard and Fairmount streets.

ACANA African Festival - Free, 2-8 p.m., Cherry Street Pier, 121 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Free First Sunday Family Day - Free, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Tomatopalooza - Pay as you go, 9 a.m.-noon, Berwyn Famers Market, 511 Old Lancaster Road, Berwyn

Freedom Now Fest - Pay as you go, 1-6 p.m., Lancaster Avenue, 38th to 40th streets.

Sports Up!

All Weekend

The PHILLIES are HOME vs Detroit Tigers

Friday 6:45pm/Saturday 4:05pm/Sunday 7:10pm

Saturday