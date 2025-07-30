Secret South Philly Swim Club is For Sale

Remember the 6th Street Social Club in South Philly? The hidden pool club at 6th & Wharton? The location of the 2014 Preston & Steve Show Totally Office Calendar photo shoot? It’s for sale.

The exact location is 1307-11 S 6th Street in Philadelphia, on a 5,500 square foot lot. From the curb, the space is an unassuming 1200 square feet building with two entrances. One door is for a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment. The other leads into a clubhouse for one of Philadelphia’s most elusive establishments.

The other side of the clubhouse opens up to an urban oasis surrounding a gigantic in-ground pool. The spacious cement pool deck is filled with fun features including a basketball hoop, bar, and cabanas.

A post by Realtor Stephanie Olenik shows a space much less lively than what former members may remember. The video of an empty pool and over grown weeds comes with the caption, “South Philly’s hidden pool club is on the market! Would somebody bring this back to life!? Or live here and be one of the few to own a house with an in ground pool!”