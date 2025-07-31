Enter To Win An Exclusive Halestorm Prize Pack

- We have your chance to win a pair of tickets for guaranteed entry to the Halestorm Everest Release Party & Art Gallery on Friday, August 8th, along with a pair of tickets to their show with Volbeat on August 9th at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- The event will take place at Old City Jewish Art Center on 119 N 3rd Street in Philadelphia from 5 – 9 pm
- All MMR winners will be allowed in before doors open to the public, from 4:30-5:00 pm
- Then MMR’s own Sara Parker will be hosting a Q&A with the band from 6-7 (NO LIVE PERFORMANCE)
- Halestorm has additional ways to get into the event. Just head to Halestorm's Instagram for more info
