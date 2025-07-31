Everclear Sets 30th Anniversary Australian Tour to Celebrate ‘Sparkle and Fade’ Album

Everclear will play 16 shows in Australia from November 21 to December 13. The band marks three decades since their groundbreaking record Sparkle and Fade hit the airwaves.

"Sparkle and Fade was not the first album I had made, but it was the album I had wanted to make my whole life. It changed everything for me and Everclear," Art Alexakis shared in a press release, as reported by Consequence.

The set list includes their breakout single "Santa Monica" plus other crowd favorites. The tour starts at Newcastle's Bar on the Hill, with the final show being at Adelaide's The Gov.

"Sparkle and Fade" earned the RIAA's Platinum certification in 1996, selling over a million copies. Some of the record's standout songs include "Heroin Girl," "Heartspark Dollarsign," and "Santa Monica."

Alexakis is fighting his 2019 MS diagnosis with fierce determination, as he continues recording and touring. Also, a dollar from each ticket sale goes toward the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and the National MS Society.

The current lineup includes Alexakis leading with voice and strings, Davey French on guitar, Freddy Herrera on bass, and Brian Nolan on drums.