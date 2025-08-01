New Rock from Pottstown; Check Out Up24

Up24 is a Philadelphia based, three-piece original rock band that was formed in 2023 in Pottstown, PA. Jason (vocals and guitar) and Ryan (drums) met through a mutual friend in the music scene and began to collaborate. It wasn't long after meeting that they brought on one more bandmate, Michael, to complete the group. With this new addition they had really found their sound.

In 2024 they released their self-titled debut album, Up24, which got a great response from fans and critics alike. Known for their catchy guitar riffs, driving drumbeats and smooth flowing bass lines, Up24 have played many venues like The Gem, The Nail, The Fire and Sweeney's Station Saloon just to name a few, all while garnering a loyal following.

Influenced by many genres, Up24 pulls from Rock, Metal, Blues, Pop, Jazz and much more while continuing to write and record new music and they are currently working on their second album. Their catchy guitar riffs, driving drumbeats and smooth flowing bass lines have really made them a favorite among promoters and venue bookers.

Up24 are:

Jason Barbagallo (Vocals, Guitar, Songwriter)

Ryan Prough (Drums, Producer)

Mike Hagen (Bass, Backing Vocals)

Up24 is celebrated locally for their strong live performances and ability to engage audiences across genres.

Despite a small footprint, they’ve garnered attention within indie rock circles on Bandcamp and elsewhere.

Check out the fellas in Up24 Live at The Rusty Nail in Ardmore, Pa (2580 Haverford Rd.) on Saturday August 2nd! They will be performing alongside End it All, Light My Fire, & KYBAL, with Sluglord headlining the event while celebrating the release of their debut EP "Comes When Called". Doors 6:30p/Show 7p. This is a 21+ show.

Up24 - "Don't Hide" Live

Up24 Live from Sweeney's in Northeast Philadelphia.

