Ozzy Osbourne: Details on His Funeral, Rock Star Guests

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Ozzy Osbourne was laid to rest on July 31 in a private ceremony on the grounds of his Buckinghamshire, England estate.

U.K.'s The Sun reports The Prince of Darkness was buried next to a lake on the property. Near the lake was a wreath that read "Ozzy f---ing Osbourn," which was an obvious, yet appropriate touch.

Some of the biggest names in rock were among the 110 people who attended the ceremony. The Sun notes they included Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward. Other rockers in attendance included Elton John, James Hetfield, Yungblud, Marilyn Manson, Zakk Wylde, and Corey Taylor.

The private funeral service came a day after the public procession through Birmingham, England. The procession route featured a stop at the Black Sabbath bench on the Black Sabbath bridge. As previously reported, the Osbournes exited the motorcade to view the many tributes to Ozzy on and around the bench.

Video from Sky News showed fans chanting "Ozzy! Ozzy!" as the hearse approached the bench. His casket was visible inside the hearse and was adorned with purple flowers spelling "Ozzy." Sharon Osbourne was escorted by her children to the bench to view the tributes left by fans.

The family left their own flowers wrapped in black paper at the Black Sabbath bench. Before returning to the motorcade, Sharon and other family members flashed Ozzy's signature peace sign to the many fans that lined the street.


Ozzy Osbourne
