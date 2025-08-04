The Band CAMINO Drops New Album, Announces World Tour

The Band CAMINO's third album, NeverAlways, packs 11 tracks into a tight 35 minutes. The Nashville group plans to take their music worldwide in the NeverAlways World Tour.

At the end of the record, the band said, "NeverAlways is a reflection of our past couple of years as a band — sonically and emotionally. We wrote these songs in a period of intense change, but making it felt like returning to ourselves in a way — like growing up and becoming a kid again all at once," according to Melodic Magazine. It's an album about getting caught up in extremes — life, death, never, and always. But finally understanding that real living, the good stuff, happens somewhere in between.

The opening track, "HasJustBegun," sets a bold tone. Next comes "Pieces," where vocalist Jeffrey Jordan reflects on the pressure of fulfilling potential. "What You Can't Have" cuts into past loves, and "Limbo" starts soft before building into thunderous peaks.

Keys and strings mix in fresh ways across each track. "Baggy Jeans" explores emotional detachment and the aftermath of a breakup, featuring a pop-punk chorus that expresses desperation. Two quieter songs, "Can't Go Back" and "Hates Me Yet (222)," paint pictures of being alone.

In "Me Around You," Stewart asks hard questions: "Would you still take my hand if I gave up on pretending? Do you want me for me or who do you want me to be?"

"Infinity," the first single from NeverAlways, closes the album. The final song highlights Jeffrey Jordan and Spencer Stewart's skills with crisp vocals over striking guitar work.