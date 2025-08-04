ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Win tickets to see Bush and Soul Asylum at Ovation Hall

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets as MMR Rocks Bush and Soul Asylum – Saturday, December 13, 2025 at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort…

Eric Simon
Bush concert poster art for their concert at Ocean Casino Resort on December 13, 2025

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets as MMR Rocks Bush and Soul Asylum - Saturday, December 13, 2025 at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.

Tickets go on sale Friday 8/8 at 10am via TheOceanAC.com.

One entry per person, per day. Contest entry dates: Monday 8/4/25 through Sunday 8/10/25.

The Preston & Steve Show has your chance to win tickets on air all this week as well (Tues 8/5 thru Fri 8/8) via their Stupid Question of the Day feature early in the show.

BushSoul Asylum
Eric SimonPromotion Director
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
