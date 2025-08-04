Win tickets to see Bush and Soul Asylum at Ovation Hall
Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets as MMR Rocks Bush and Soul Asylum - Saturday, December 13, 2025 at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City.
Tickets go on sale Friday 8/8 at 10am via TheOceanAC.com.
One entry per person, per day. Contest entry dates: Monday 8/4/25 through Sunday 8/10/25.
The Preston & Steve Show has your chance to win tickets on air all this week as well (Tues 8/5 thru Fri 8/8) via their Stupid Question of the Day feature early in the show.
