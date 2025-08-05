Metallica: ‘The Black Album’ Hits Another Major Milestone

Metallica continues to make history thanks to their classic 1991 self-titled album, aka: "The Black Album." Per Chart Data , "The Black Album" has now spent 800 weeks on the Billboard 200 album chart. It's the fourth album in the chart's history to reach this mark. The megahit joins a very unique group that includes Pink Floyd's iconic 1973 studio album, The Dark Side of the Moon, and two greatest hits compilations: 1984's Legend from Bob Marley and The Wailers and 1988's Greatest Hits from Journey.

In May, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) issued a number of new award certifications. Among them is the certification that Metallica has sold 20 million copies, making it certified double diamond. (The RIAA's diamond certification is reserved for titles that have sold 10 million copies.)



"The Black Album" has long been in a battle with Shania Twain's 1997 crossover smash, Come On Over, as the top-selling album of the SoundScan Era. On March 1, 1991, SoundScan, which is now known as MRC Data, was introduced to retailers. The new technology measured album sales in real-time. This is achieved when an album's barcode is scanned at a store's register during a transaction.



The RIAA's website shows Come On Over being certified double diamond on November 15, 2004. As of publishing, Twain's massive hit album hasn't received a new certification in the past 20+ years. Meanwhile, prior to its new double diamond certification, Metallica received its most recent certification on December 13, 2012, when "The Black Album" was certified 16 times platinum for selling 16 million copies.