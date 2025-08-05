Papa Roach Drops ‘Braindead’ Video featuring H2O’s Toby Morse During 25th Anniversary

A stark mental hospital sets the scene for Papa Roach's latest video, "Braindead," which teams up with H2O's Toby Morse and highlights themes of rebellion and urgency. The band also promotes their new album and marks a quarter-century of music with their RISE OF THE ROACH World Tour.

The stark clip, crafted by Jesse Davey and Ed Shiers, traps viewers inside an asylum's walls. Lead singer Jacoby Shaddix writhes in solitude while his bandmates tear through their parts in white-padded confines. "We wanted to create something that felt urgent, honest, and in your face — and bringing Toby in took it to the next level. This song is a call to wake up before it's too late," Shaddix said, according to Blabbermouth.

The track bonds two experienced rock stars with deep ties. Morse added, "I've known Jacoby for over 20 years. Very proud of him with his sobriety. Their passion and hard work is why they are still here and relevant today."

Fresh off their first headline Wembley Arena show in the UK, the California band graced both Kerrang! and Metal Hammer covers. "Braindead" will find its home on their next full-length release. The band said that they have five to six songs for the album completed, and they'll drop more music throughout the year.

The RISE OF THE ROACH World Tour starts in August. Papa Roach will storm through Europe and blast through many major events, including Wacken Open Air, Sziget Festival, and Pukkelpop Festival.