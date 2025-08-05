ContestsMMR Rock Shop
When, Where, & What To Do: Details About Camp Out For Hunger 2025

Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger 2025 Monday, Nov 10th –  Friday, Nov 14th Xfinity Live!, inside the Wells Fargo Center Complex Collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit Philabundance…

The Preston & Steve Show

Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger 2025

Monday, Nov 10th –  Friday, Nov 14th

Xfinity Live!, inside the Wells Fargo Center Complex

Collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit Philabundance

Get your food drives started!  Come back to this page as more information is added about the Camp Out For Hunger Business Challenge, Phil-a-Trunk Car Show, events, sponsors, and more.

We want to see you for our week-long live broadcast as we welcome your non-perishable food donations. Your donations are needed to help Philabundance in their mission to drive hunger from our community. Donation hours:

  • Monday – Thursday, 6am – 8pm
  • Friday, 6am – 11am

Visit Camp Out HQ for more information and recaps from previous years, or click a quick link below.

(NOTE: printable signs will be posted soon, please check back!)

Camp Out for Hunger
