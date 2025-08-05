When, Where, & What To Do: Details About Camp Out For Hunger 2025

Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger 2025

Monday, Nov 10th – Friday, Nov 14th

Xfinity Live!, inside the Wells Fargo Center Complex

Collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit Philabundance

Get your food drives started! Come back to this page as more information is added about the Camp Out For Hunger Business Challenge, Phil-a-Trunk Car Show, events, sponsors, and more.

We want to see you for our week-long live broadcast as we welcome your non-perishable food donations. Your donations are needed to help Philabundance in their mission to drive hunger from our community. Donation hours:

Monday – Thursday, 6am – 8pm

Friday, 6am – 11am

