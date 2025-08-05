When, Where, & What To Do: Details About Camp Out For Hunger 2025
Preston & Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger 2025
Monday, Nov 10th – Friday, Nov 14th
Xfinity Live!, inside the Wells Fargo Center Complex
Collecting non-perishable food donations to benefit Philabundance
Get your food drives started! Come back to this page as more information is added about the Camp Out For Hunger Business Challenge, Phil-a-Trunk Car Show, events, sponsors, and more.
We want to see you for our week-long live broadcast as we welcome your non-perishable food donations. Your donations are needed to help Philabundance in their mission to drive hunger from our community. Donation hours:
- Monday – Thursday, 6am – 8pm
- Friday, 6am – 11am
Visit Camp Out HQ for more information and recaps from previous years, or click a quick link below.
(NOTE: printable signs will be posted soon, please check back!)
