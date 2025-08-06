ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Preston & Steve’s Show Us Your Junk Contest with JDog Junk Removal & Hauling

Eric Simon
In partnership with
JDog Junk Removal & Hauling

Preston & Steve wanna see your junk! We’re talking about your overstuffed garage or that basement that’s bursting at the seams… It could win you a $500 Junk Removal prize from JDog Junk Removal & Hauling.

We’ve teamed up with JDog to help get our storage units cleaned up (and found some pretty interesting MMR memorabilia along the way!).

To enter the contest – upload a photo of your junk (again- we are talking about your overstuffed garage or that basement that’s bursting at the seams, not a photo of anything else referring to the term 'junk'), and complete the entry form so you can be entered for a chance to win.

From JDog Junk Removal & Hauling - call 844-GET-JDOG for a free estimate. JDog is veteran and military family owned-and-operated.

Contest dates: Thurs 8/7/25 through Wed 8/13/25. One entry per person. One will will be selected from among all eligible entries and contacted via email.

Eric SimonPromotion Director
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
