Pierre’s Weekend Calendar August 8-10

Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre’s Weekend Calendar. Everything from concerts to go to (like Volbeat & Halestorm at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion), movies to see (Freakier Friday rated PG), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.

Some things are fairly standard (like the Tattoo Beach Bash), some are totally bizarre (like the Annual Classic Hearse Show), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like the Goschenhoppen Folk Festival). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calendar.

On Sale This Friday:

Bush w/ Soul Asylum @ Ovation Hall Ocean Casino Resort; Saturday December 13th

Shows This Weekend:

Friday

Nate Bargatze @ Wells Fargo Center

Styx & Kevin Cronin w/ Don Felder @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Third Eye Blind @ Wind Creek Steel Stage (Musikfest)

Lisa Lisa @ Mann Center

Cody Jinks @ The Met

Boa @ Union Transfer

The Word Alive @ Foundry

Primrose @ Kung Fu Necktie

Little Brother @ Brooklyn Bowl

David Lee Roth @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Low Cut Connie @ Sound Waves Hard Rock AC

Galactic @ The Queen (Wilmington)

Friday & Saturday

“This Is Hardcore 2025” ft Merauder, End It, Shattered Realm, Bayway & many more @ Underground Arts

Troy Bond @ Helium Comedy Club

Godfrey @ Punch Line Philly

Saturday

Volbeat & Halestorm @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Katy Perry @ Wells Fargo Center

Rob Thomas @ Mann Center

Tommy James & The Shondells @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

Charlotte Lawrence @ Foundry

Kaki King @ World Café Live

Benches @ Kung Fu Necktie

Jordan Davis @ Wind Creek Steel Stage (Musikfest)

The Black Keys @ Borgata Event Center

Saturday & Sunday

Bill Bellamy @ City Winery

Sunday

The Black Keys @ Wind Creek Steel Stage (Musikfest)

“Ardmore Rock & Ride” ft. The Record Company, Tommy Conwell and more @ Ardmore Music Hall

Barns Courtney @ Foundry

Tower @ Kung Fu Necktie

What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:

Freakier Friday (PG): Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis

Weapons (R): Josh Brolin, Julia Garner

What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:

The Naked Gun (PG-13): Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson

Fantastic Four: First Steps (PG-13): Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby

Superman (PG-13): David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult

Jurassic World Rebirth (PG-13): Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali

F1 The Movie: Brad Pitt

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR

Sunday

Join Jacky Bam Bam at the Rita’s in Croydon (409 Bristol Pike) from noon-2pm. Get 10% off your order if you bring a donation of school supplies. Donations benefit Harvest Ministries. Enter to win prizes, including tickets to see The Doobie Brothers and The Coral Reefer Band Wed 8/13/25 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

Happening Around Town:

Through August 29

Rodin Garden Bar - Free till you spend money, 4-8:30 p.m., Fridays, Rodin Museum, 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

We All Love the Big Orange Cat - Free, Space 1026, 844 North Broad Street.

Through August 31

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival - $26, Franklin Square, 200 North 6th Street.

The Ecology of Fashion - $27 museum admission, Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Through September 1

Body Worlds: Vital - $20, Franklin Institute, 222 North 20th Street.

Through September 7

Sesame Place Birthday Celebration - $49.99, Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne.

Through September 14

The Oval - Free, in and around Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Through September 30

Summerfest - Pay as you go,101 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The Garden Railway - $22, Morris Arboretum, 100 East Northwestern Avenue.

Through October 4

Made in Philadelphia Marketplace - Free to enter, Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6 p.m., through October 4th, Dilworth Park, West side of City Hall.

Through October 28

Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.

Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening This Weekend

All Weekend

Tattoo Beach Bash - $20 a Day, $40 3-day pass, Wildwoods Convention Center

Assembly Required: Designer Toy Art Festival - $10-$25 (free for kids under 12), 23rd Street Armory, 22 South 23rd Street.

Parks on Tap: Pretzel Park - Pay as you go, Pretzel Park, Cresson, Cotton, and Silverwood streets

Liberty Comic Con - $20-$35 per day, Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks.

Friday August 8

Golf Outing For A Sensory Gym Losing Their Home – 11:30am-8pm, Downington County Club

1000 Kates Shorts - $10-$20, 7 p.m., PhilaMOCA, 531 North 12th Street.

Mortal Kombat Double Feature - $15.50 each, 7 & 9:15 p.m., Film Society East, 125 South 2nd Street.

Friday & Saturday

Goschenhoppen Folk Festival - $15-$22; Friday Noon - 8pm, Saturday 10am-6 p.m.; the Henry Antes Plantation 318 Colonial Road, Perkiomenville.

Saturday August 9

Port Richmond Pierogi Fest - Free until you buy something, noon-5 p.m., 2619 East Indiana Avenue.

Annual Classic Hearse Show - Free, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Laurel Hill East, 3822 Ridge Avenue.

Obon Lantern Floating Ceremony - $30-$40, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, Lansdowne Drive & Horticultural Drive.

Indie Author Book Fair - Free, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street.

Peach and Sunflower Festival - Pay as you go, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Linvilla Orchards, 137 West Knowlton Road, Media.

WWII Victory Day - $20-$25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Battleship New Jersey, 100 Clinton Street, Camden, NJ.

4th Annual IRON Hockey game - Noon-4pm, PNY Sports Arena, West Chester

Saturday & Sunday

Bug Fest - Free with museum admission of $24, Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

New Hope Auto Show - $10, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., New Hope-Solebury High School, 180 West Bridge Street, New Hope.

African Culture Fest - Included with Zoo admission of $27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 West Girard Avenue.

Boozy Tea - $125, noon-2 p.m., Aqimero, Ritz-Carlton, 10 Avenue of the Arts.

Sunday August 10

Cosmic Dawn - $13.50, 4 p.m., Ambler Theater, 108 East Butler Avenue, Ambler.

Celebrate Norway! - Free, noon-4 p.m., American Swedish Historical Museum, 1900 Pattison Avenue.

Eagles Training Camp Public Practice - $10.25, 6 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way.

Chief Lee Miller 5k & Festival - Race at 9am, Awards and festival at 10am, Centre Square Fire Company, 1298 Skippack Pike, Blue Bell.

Sports Up!

All Weekend

The PHILLIES are AWAY vs Texas Rangers

Friday 8:05pm/Saturday 7:15pm/Sunday 2:35pm

Saturday