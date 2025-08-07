Three Days Grace Hits 19th No. 1 on Rock Charts, Closing in on All-Time Record

With "Apologies" topping Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart in January 2025, Three Days Grace struck gold again. This marks their 19th time at No. 1, inching closer to Shinedown's 20-hit record. On Instagram, the band wrote, "New album ALIENATION out August 22. Listen to “Apologies” now!"

The track follows "Mayday," which dominated for five straight weeks. Both songs mark a rare collaboration between past and present. Original vocalist Adam Gontier, who left in 2013, will join forces with current singer Matt Walst. Walst was part of My Darkest Days before he joined Three Days Grace, and he played a crucial role in preserving the band's hard rock sound.

Starting in Ontario, Canada, back in 1992, the group's path took an unexpected turn. Their 2003 debut album kicked open doors. Soon after, "Just Like You" shot up the charts, starting an avalanche of hits that stuck to listeners like glue.

Not many rock acts try a two-singer approach. However, when Walst came aboard, he kept the band's unique sound while adding his own spark to the mix. Short, sharp verses crash into massive choruses that pack stadiums, and the dual-vocal attack on new tracks keeps pushing Three Days Grace higher.