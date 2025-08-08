ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Mystery Guest is Back! Spoiler… it’s Tom Arnold

The Preston & Steve Show
Daily Rush Tom Arnold - mystery guest

It's the return of a favorite segment, guess the Mystery Guest? The gang has five minutes to narrow it down based off only yes or no questions. Who do you think will guess correctly, or will they all be stumped?

...as given away in the title, today's Mystery Guest is actor / comedian, Tom Arnold. We chat about his true feelings for "True Lies", sci-fi movies & working the convention circuit, FUBAR and more.

Daily Rush
The Preston & Steve ShowAuthor
The Preston & Steve Show has been a cornerstone of Philly’s morning radio scene since 1998. Hosts Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison are joined by Casey Boy Foster, Nick McIlwain & Marisa Magnatta weekday morning from 6am – 10:30am-ish. Listen live via 93.3 WMMR or the MMR App, watch the daily YouTube Livestream and subscribe to The Preston & Steve Show full show podcast.
