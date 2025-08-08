Mystery Guest is Back! Spoiler… it’s Tom Arnold
It's the return of a favorite segment, guess the Mystery Guest? The gang has five minutes to narrow it down based off only yes or no questions. Who do you think will guess correctly, or will they all be stumped?
...as given away in the title, today's Mystery Guest is actor / comedian, Tom Arnold. We chat about his true feelings for "True Lies", sci-fi movies & working the convention circuit, FUBAR and more.
