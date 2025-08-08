Introducing ‘No Sad Brew’ Collab Between 2SP + Preston & Steve, Benefitting Camp Out For Hunger

NO SAD BRO… IT’S BEER! Introducing a brand new collaboration between 2SP Brewing and The Preston & Steve Show with proceeds benefitting Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger.

No Sad Brew is a 4% ABV easy drinking light lager. The beer release is set for August 22nd at 2SP Brewery in Aston. Steve Morrison will be there with the MMR team from 5-7pm, the event kicks off the brewery's 10th anniversary celebrations.

After the release, No Sad Brew will be available in bars, restaurants, and distributors across Pennsylvania and Delaware. The beer will be in ACME Markets, another longtime supporter of Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger.

The name of the beer stems from a moment on the show that happened on a Friday in June 2020. Preston Elliot was shuffling through stories, deciding which one to share next on the radio. When he shared that he was trying to avoid sharing a sad story, Casey backed him up saying "no sad, bro, it's Friday."

No sad bro took off and became the show's Friday motto. The perfect vibe to be crafted into a brew. Every year, 2SP brews a specialty anniversary beer. This year, the team decided to make a super crushable, easy drinking beer that would appeal to a wide variety of pallets collect a big donation for Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger.

Portions of proceeds from No Sad Brew will go directly to Preston & Steve's Camp Out For Hunger, the annual food drive that benefits Philabundance. Camp Out For Hunger 2025 is happening Monday, November 10th through Friday, November 14th.

A complete list of all the locations where No Sad Brew will be sold is coming soon. In the meantime, plan on coming out to 2SP Brewery on Friday, August 22nd for the beer release. Event details.