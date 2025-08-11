Remembering Les Paul: The Man Who Electrified Music

August 12th marks the anniversary of the passing of Lester William Polsfuss, AKA Les Paul, a true musical visionary whose legacy resonates far beyond the six strings of a guitar. As a drummer, my world is rhythm and groove, but even I know that without Les Paul, the music we play, record, and obsess over would be a completely different beast.

Paul didn’t just invent one thing; he reimagined the very possibilities of sound. The solid-body electric guitar? That’s him. Multi-track recording? Him again. He revolutionized how music was captured, layered, and shared with the world. It’s not just guitarists who owe him a debt: Every musician who has ever stepped into a studio is riding the wave of his genius.

You can’t talk about Lester William Polsfuss without talking about the Les Paul: That iconic Gibson guitar bearing his name. That thick, warm tone and endless sustain changed the sound of rock forever. From Jimmy Page melting faces with Led Zeppelin, to Slash bringing raw emotion to Guns N’ Roses, to Joe Perry, Zakk Wylde, and even jazz and country legends, the Les Paul guitar is a badge of honor for players who want power, soul, and unmistakable attitude.