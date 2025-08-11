ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Remembering Les Paul: The Man Who Electrified Music

Jacky Bam Bam
Les Paul

The Legend, Les Paul.

David Corio/Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images

August 12th marks the anniversary of the passing of Lester William Polsfuss, AKA Les Paul, a true musical visionary whose legacy resonates far beyond the six strings of a guitar. As a drummer, my world is rhythm and groove, but even I know that without Les Paul, the music we play, record, and obsess over would be a completely different beast.

Paul didn’t just invent one thing; he reimagined the very possibilities of sound. The solid-body electric guitar? That’s him. Multi-track recording? Him again. He revolutionized how music was captured, layered, and shared with the world. It’s not just guitarists who owe him a debt: Every musician who has ever stepped into a studio is riding the wave of his genius.

You can’t talk about Lester William Polsfuss without talking about the Les Paul: That iconic Gibson guitar bearing his name. That thick, warm tone and endless sustain changed the sound of rock forever. From Jimmy Page melting faces with Led Zeppelin, to Slash bringing raw emotion to Guns N’ Roses, to Joe Perry, Zakk Wylde, and even jazz and country legends, the Les Paul guitar is a badge of honor for players who want power, soul, and unmistakable attitude.

Even from behind the kit, I’ve always admired what Les created. His inventions gave drummers the sonic backdrop to push boundaries, to be louder, bolder, and tighter in a mix. Recording multiple takes, layering sounds, building walls of rhythm and melody, that’s all possible thanks to Les. Though he left us in 2009, his spirit is in every riff, solo, and groove we hear today. Les Paul didn’t just change guitar; he changed music itself. Rest in power, Les, and thank you for giving us the tools to make noise that lasts forever! LONG LIVE LES PAUL AND HIS LEGACY!

xoxoxo BamBam

Guitar, Les Paul, Rock & Roll
Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
