Robert Trujillo Shares Details from Ozzy Osbourne’s Funeral

The funeral for Ozzy Osbourne was, understandably, a somber affair, but according to Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, there were some moments of levity.



Trujillo talked about the funeral service in a recent chat with Eddie Trunk (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). He said, " ... It was very sad. but at the same time some of the speeches were — as you could imagine — pretty funny. And there were a lot of tears."



Trujillo said the weather fluctuated during the service, with the service beginning while it was raining. At one point, Kelly Osbourne was singing and had the lyrics to the song in front of her on paper. But then, a gust of wind came and blew the lyrics away. Trujillo said, "I was almost like Ozzy was having fun with her."



He also recalled Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler delivering a eulogy during the funeral, but he needed two attempts. When Geezer first got up to speak, he broke down crying and needed to sit down. However, during his second attempt, something incredible happened.



" ... When Geezer spoke, actually spoke, the sun came out," said Trujillo. " I'm not kidding. The sun actually came out, and then it was beautiful from that moment on -- a very magical moment."



Trujillo is one of many musicians who worked with Osbourne in his solo career. Before he joined Metallica in 2003, Trujillo served as the touring bassist for The Prince of Darkness beginning in 1996. He also played on two of Osbourne's studio releases: 2001's Down to Earth and 2022's Patient Number 9.