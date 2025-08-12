ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Enter to win a pair of Pit Tickets to see Linkin Park

Listen to Brent Porches' show Thursday, 8/14 for KEYWORD each hour and enter them here below for a chance to win A pair of Pit Tickets to Linkin Park

Eric Simon
Linkin Park concert poster art for 2025 at Wells Fargo Center featuring the band logo at the top in white on a reddish background
Listen to Brent Porches' show Thursday, 8/14 for KEYWORD each hour and enter them here below for a chance to win

A pair of Pit Tickets

to Linkin Park - From Zero World Tour

This Saturday, August 16th, at the Wells Fargo Center.

Linkin Park
Eric SimonPromotion Director
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
