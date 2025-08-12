‘Metallica’ & 9 Other Best-Selling Albums During the SoundScan Era

Metallica released their self-titled fifth studio album on August 12, 1991. Affectionately known as "The Black Album," the LP became a game-changer for the band. It also had a massive impact on the music industry at large thanks to the game-changing technology then known as SoundScan, which premiered on March 1, 1991.

Per a feature piece from Billboard, "SoundScan, which is now known as MRC Data, measured album sales as they happened — stores scanned bar codes at the checkout register — and over the next few months [after its launch] it upended the conventional music business wisdom about what sold, as well as when and how. It revealed the popularity of several genres — alternative rock, country, hip-hop, harder metal — that had been seen as commercially marginal compared to bread-and-butter pop-rock bands."

Basically, SoundScan provided real-time data of what was actually selling at record stores and other retailers, and it has provided proof of Metallica's popularity.



Of course, not everyone is a fan of "The Black Album." Metallica appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2021 and read 1-star Amazon reviews of the LP. Fortunately, they were good sports about the whole thing. Then again, when you make Metallica money, it takes more than a bizarre review to truly ruin your day.

That being said, just how popular are the metal icons? "The Black Album" is the biggest-selling record in the United States since the launch of SoundScan.

Metallica, however, has some very unique company on the list of the biggest-selling albums of the SoundScan era. Scroll through the gallery below to see which titles join them, according to data from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Metallica - Metallica

Metallica has sold 20 million copies. Also known as "The Black Album," the LP features some of Metallica's biggest hits, including "Enter Sandman," "Nothing Else Matters," "The Unforgiven," "Sad But True," and "Wherever I May Roam." The album was Metallica's first to top the Billboard 200 album chart. While it was massively successful, 'Metallica' only won one Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance.

Hootie & The Blowfish - Cracked Rear View

The Hootie & The Blowfish album Cracked Rear View has sold 22 million copies in the United States. Simply put, the album was a monster hit and also topped the Billboard 200 album chart. Cracked Rear View also earned the band two Grammy Awards: Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Green Day - Dookie

Like Metallica, Green Day's third studio album, Dookie, has also sold 20 million copies. The album is essential listening for all rock fans, whether you're a punk, a metalhead, or somewhere in between. Dookie also won the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Album in 1995.

Shania Twain - Come On Over

Come On Over has sold 20 million units. Released in November 1997, this was Twain's third studio album and a massive crossover success that melded the genres of country, pop, and rock. 'Come On Over' features the smash hits "You're Still the One," "That Don't Impress Me Much," "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," and "From This Moment On."

Whitney Houston/Various Artists - The Bodyguard

Sure, this is a soundtrack with multiple artists on it, but most people would agree that this is a Whitney album. The soundtrack for The Bodyguard has sold a staggering 19 million copies in the United States. Sure, the album features Whitney's iconic cover of "I Will Always Love You," but the other Whitney tracks shouldn't be slept on, particularly "Queen of the Night."

Alanis Morissette - Jagged Little Pill

Jagged Little Pill sold 17 million copies. The third studio album by Alanis Morissette rocketed the Canadian singer-songwriter to superstardom. 'Jagged Little Pill features a number of hit singles, including "You Oughta Know," "Ironic," and "Hand in My Pocket." Jagged Little Pill won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

Santana - Supernatural

Easily one of the greatest comeback albums of all time, Santana's Supernatural has sold 15 million copies. On top of the commercial success, Supernatural was also a critical success and won nine Grammy Awards in 2000, including Album of the Year.

Adele - 21

Adele's second studio album, 21, made her a household name. (That tends to happen when you sell 14 million copies in the United States alone.) In nearly every major country, 21 topped the charts. On top of that, it also took home the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2012.

Backstreet Boys - Backstreet Boys

Fun fact: Backstreet Boys is the debut studio album for the classic boy band in the United States. In reality, the self-titled album is a mashup of their first two international releases. Clearly, that mix was an absolute smash in the US, because Backstreet Boys has sold 14 million copies in their native country.

Britney Spears - …Baby One More Time