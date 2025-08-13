ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Celebrating ‘Who’s Next’: The Who’s Rock Masterpiece

On August 14, 1971, The Who released Who’s Next, a groundbreaking album that not only captured the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll but also helped define it. Over five decades later, its power…

Jacky Bam Bam
Rock musicians The Who, from left: guitarist Pete Townshend, bassist John Entwistle, drummer Keith Moon and singer Roger Daltrey, Coliseum Theatre, London, December 14th 1969.
(Photo by Steve Wood/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

On August 14, 1971, The Who released Who’s Next, a groundbreaking album that not only captured the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll but also helped define it. Over five decades later, its power hasn’t faded one bit. As a lifelong fan of The Who and someone who saw them tear it up in Philly just a few years ago, I can say with certainty: Who’s Next still sounds as bold and electrifying as ever. How awesome is it that The Who are returning to Philly & NJ?!

I spin The Who regularly on 93.3 WMMR, and every time I drop “Baba O’Riley” or “Behind Blue Eyes,” it hits like a lightning bolt. Pete Townshend’s revolutionary use of synthesizers paired with those explosive guitar riffs, Keith Moon’s untamed drumming, John Entwistle’s thunderous bass, and Roger Daltrey’s iconic voice made Who’s Next a sonic tour de force.

Born from the ashes of Townshend’s ambitious Lifehouse project, this album turned a concept collapse into a creative triumph. Tracks like “Won’t Get Fooled Again” still carry that rebellious punch: “Meet the new boss, same as the old boss” is as relevant now as it was then. The album blurred the lines between rock, technology, and raw emotion, and it set the bar for what a rock album could truly be. Seeing The Who live was a dream realized; even decades into their career, they still bring that same fire. And when you play Who’s Next, you feel it too: the rebellion, the innovation, the sheer musical force.

On the anniversary of this monumental release, we salute Who’s Next: a record that didn’t just rock the charts, it reshaped the genre. Long live The Who. Turn it up, and never forget the power of pure rock ‘n’ roll. I'll see you guys in Philly at The Wells Fargo Center!

xoxoxo BamBam

Pete TownshendThe WhoWells Fargo Center
Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
