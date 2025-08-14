Pierre’s Weekend Calendar August 15-17

Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre’s Weekend Calendar. Everything from concerts to go to (like Linkin Park at the Big Joint), movies to see (Nobody 2 rated R), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.

Some things are fairly standard (like the Delco Chalk Festival), some are totally bizarre (like The Oddities and Curiosities Expo), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like the Fiesta Futbolera). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calendar.

On Sale This Friday:

Beru Revue w/ Kenn Kweder @ Ardmore Music Hall; Saturday November 29th

John Oliver @ The Met; Wednesday December 31st

Shows This Weekend:

All Weekend

“Philadelphia Folk Festival” ft. Alejandro Escovedo, The Gibson Brothers, Ordinary Elephant and many more @ Old Pool Farm (Upper Salford)

Friday

My Chemical Romance w/ Alice Cooper @ Citizens Bank Park

Iris DeMent @ City Winery

Carver Commodore @ Kung Fu Necktie

Ocean Sleeper @ Foundry

Information Society @ Underground Arts

Dillinger Four @ Johnny Brenda’s

Cosmic Charlie @ The Queen (Wilmington)

Tyler Hubbard @ Wind Creek Event Center

Train @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion @ Ovation Hall AC

Friday & Saturday

T.J Miller @ Punch Line Philly

Sarah Sherman @ Helium Comedy Club

Saturday

Linkin Park @ Wells Fargo Center

Billy Idol w/ Joan Jett & The Blackhearts @ Mann Center

Alice Cooper @ Wind Creek Event Center

Chris Brown @ Citizens Bank Park

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets @ Musikfest Café

Chris Fleming @ Fillmore

Penelope Road @ Foundry

Joel Sunny @ World Café Live

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

In This Moment @ Tropicana AC

Sunday

David Lee Roth @ Wind Creek Event Center

Hiatus Kaiyote @ Franklin Music Hall

John R Miller @ The Foundry

What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:

Nobody 2 (R): Bob Odenkirk

What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:

Freakier Friday (PG): Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis

Weapons (R): Josh Brolin, Julia Garner

The Naked Gun (PG-13): Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson

Fantastic Four: First Steps (PG-13): Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby

Superman (PG-13): David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult

Local Shots Weekend – MMR’s Weekend Warriors will celebrate the talented local bands and artists that make up MMR’s Local Shots.

Happening Around Town:

Through August 29

Rodin Garden Bar - Free till you spend money, 4-8:30 p.m., Fridays, Rodin Museum, 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

We All Love the Big Orange Cat - Free, Space 1026, 844 North Broad Street.

Through August 31

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival - $26, Franklin Square, 200 North 6th Street.

The Ecology of Fashion - $27 museum admission, Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Through September 1

Body Worlds: Vital - $20, Franklin Institute, 222 North 20th Street.

Through September 7

Sesame Place Birthday Celebration - $49.99, Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne.

Through September 14

The Oval - Free, in and around Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Through September 30

Summerfest - Pay as you go,101 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The Garden Railway - $22, Morris Arboretum, 100 East Northwestern Avenue.

Through October 4

Made in Philadelphia Marketplace - Free to enter, Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6 p.m., through October 4th, Dilworth Park, West side of City Hall.

Through October 28

Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.

All Weekend

Parks on Tap: Stephen Girard Park - Pay as you go, Stephen Girard Park, 2101 W Shunk Street.

Friday August 15

Black Music City: Summer Celebration - Free, 5-9 p.m., REC Studios, 901 Market Street Suite 2120.

Precious Places Community History Project Premiere - Free, 7-9 p.m., Scribe Video Center, 3908 Lancaster Avenue.

Speakeasy Night aboard the Cruiser Olympia - $35, 6-9pm, Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Shrek Rave – 18+, 9pm, Brooklyn Bowl, 1009 Canal St

Saturday August 16

Jazz on the Ave - Free, noon-8:30 p.m., Cecil B. Moore Avenue, between Broad Street and 17th Street.

Pop-Up Activities Fair - Free, 1-5 p.m., Mural City Cellars Wine Garden, 1825 Frankford Avenue.

Dog Day of Summer - Free, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Main Street in Manayunk.

Festival of India - Free until you buy something, 2-8pm, Cherry Street Pier, 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd

Saturday & Sunday

Delco Chalk Festival - Free, Saturday Noon-6pm, Sunday 10am-3pm, 12 Reaney St, Chester

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo - $16.83, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks.

Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival - Free till you spend money, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Haddon Avenue, Collingswood.

Sunday August 17

Philadelphia Taco Festival - $18, 2-10 p.m., Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, 1100 Pattison Avenue.

Fiesta Futbolera - Free till you spend money, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., South 9th Street, between Federal Street and Washington Avenue.

Caribbean Festival - Free, noon-8 p.m., Cherry Street Pier, 121 North Columbus Boulevard.

