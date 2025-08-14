Pierre’s Weekend Calendar August 15-17
Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre’s Weekend Calendar. Everything from concerts to go to (like Linkin Park at the Big Joint), movies to see (Nobody 2 rated R), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.
Some things are fairly standard (like the Delco Chalk Festival), some are totally bizarre (like The Oddities and Curiosities Expo), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like the Fiesta Futbolera). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calendar.
On Sale This Friday:
Beru Revue w/ Kenn Kweder @ Ardmore Music Hall; Saturday November 29th
John Oliver @ The Met; Wednesday December 31st
Shows This Weekend:
All Weekend
“Philadelphia Folk Festival” ft. Alejandro Escovedo, The Gibson Brothers, Ordinary Elephant and many more @ Old Pool Farm (Upper Salford)
Friday
My Chemical Romance w/ Alice Cooper @ Citizens Bank Park
Iris DeMent @ City Winery
Carver Commodore @ Kung Fu Necktie
Ocean Sleeper @ Foundry
Information Society @ Underground Arts
Dillinger Four @ Johnny Brenda’s
Cosmic Charlie @ The Queen (Wilmington)
Tyler Hubbard @ Wind Creek Event Center
Train @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC
Dropkick Murphys & Bad Religion @ Ovation Hall AC
Friday & Saturday
T.J Miller @ Punch Line Philly
Sarah Sherman @ Helium Comedy Club
Saturday
Linkin Park @ Wells Fargo Center
Billy Idol w/ Joan Jett & The Blackhearts @ Mann Center
Alice Cooper @ Wind Creek Event Center
Chris Brown @ Citizens Bank Park
Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets @ Musikfest Café
Chris Fleming @ Fillmore
Penelope Road @ Foundry
Joel Sunny @ World Café Live
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC
In This Moment @ Tropicana AC
Sunday
David Lee Roth @ Wind Creek Event Center
Hiatus Kaiyote @ Franklin Music Hall
John R Miller @ The Foundry
What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:
Nobody 2 (R): Bob Odenkirk
What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:
Freakier Friday (PG): Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis
Weapons (R): Josh Brolin, Julia Garner
The Naked Gun (PG-13): Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson
Fantastic Four: First Steps (PG-13): Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby
Superman (PG-13): David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult
Pierre's Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR
Local Shots Weekend – MMR’s Weekend Warriors will celebrate the talented local bands and artists that make up MMR’s Local Shots.
Happening Around Town:
Through August 29
Rodin Garden Bar - Free till you spend money, 4-8:30 p.m., Fridays, Rodin Museum, 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
We All Love the Big Orange Cat - Free, Space 1026, 844 North Broad Street.
Through August 31
Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival - $26, Franklin Square, 200 North 6th Street.
The Ecology of Fashion - $27 museum admission, Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Through September 1
Body Worlds: Vital - $20, Franklin Institute, 222 North 20th Street.
Through September 7
Sesame Place Birthday Celebration - $49.99, Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne.
Through September 14
The Oval - Free, in and around Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Through September 30
Summerfest - Pay as you go,101 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.
The Garden Railway - $22, Morris Arboretum, 100 East Northwestern Avenue.
Through October 4
Made in Philadelphia Marketplace - Free to enter, Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6 p.m., through October 4th, Dilworth Park, West side of City Hall.
Through October 28
Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.
Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening This Weekend
All Weekend
Parks on Tap: Stephen Girard Park - Pay as you go, Stephen Girard Park, 2101 W Shunk Street.
Friday August 15
Black Music City: Summer Celebration - Free, 5-9 p.m., REC Studios, 901 Market Street Suite 2120.
Precious Places Community History Project Premiere - Free, 7-9 p.m., Scribe Video Center, 3908 Lancaster Avenue.
Speakeasy Night aboard the Cruiser Olympia - $35, 6-9pm, Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard.
Shrek Rave – 18+, 9pm, Brooklyn Bowl, 1009 Canal St
Saturday August 16
Jazz on the Ave - Free, noon-8:30 p.m., Cecil B. Moore Avenue, between Broad Street and 17th Street.
Pop-Up Activities Fair - Free, 1-5 p.m., Mural City Cellars Wine Garden, 1825 Frankford Avenue.
Dog Day of Summer - Free, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Main Street in Manayunk.
Festival of India - Free until you buy something, 2-8pm, Cherry Street Pier, 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd
Saturday & Sunday
Delco Chalk Festival - Free, Saturday Noon-6pm, Sunday 10am-3pm, 12 Reaney St, Chester
The Oddities and Curiosities Expo - $16.83, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks.
Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival - Free till you spend money, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Haddon Avenue, Collingswood.
Sunday August 17
Philadelphia Taco Festival - $18, 2-10 p.m., Xfinity Live! Philadelphia, 1100 Pattison Avenue.
Fiesta Futbolera - Free till you spend money, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., South 9th Street, between Federal Street and Washington Avenue.
Caribbean Festival - Free, noon-8 p.m., Cherry Street Pier, 121 North Columbus Boulevard.
Sports Up!
All Weekend
The PHILLIES are AWAY vs Washington Nationals
Friday 6:45pm/Saturday 4:05pm/Sunday 11:35am
Saturday
The UNION are AWAY vs NY Red Bulls; 7:30pm