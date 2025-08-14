When We Were Young Festival Adds More Venues Across Las Vegas

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Several side shows will be added to the When We Were Young Festival, which takes place this October. Fans can catch acts at different venues across the city, including Brooklyn Bowl, BleauLive Theater, Pearl Concert Theater, and AREA15. 

Taking Back Sunday starts the action at BleauLive Theater. The band will hit the stage inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas with letlive. and Straylight Run warming up the crowd. That same night, Ice Nine Kills will perform at Palms Casino Resort's Pearl Concert Theater.

At Brooklyn Bowl, Story of the Year and The Cab team up with The Rocket Summer and Her Leather Jacket. Meanwhile, AREA15 will host The Story So Far, backed by Sunami and Set Your Goals.

Brooklyn Bowl will host two nights of Emo Night Brooklyn shows. October 18 brings Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens paired with Derek Sanders of Mayday Parade. The next night sees Kevin Otten of Knocked Loose and Allen Steinberg of Arms Length sharing the stage with The Paradox.

The main event will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18 and 19. Blink-182 and a reunited Panic! at the Disco lead a massive 50-band lineup. Music fans will also see sets from Weezer, Avril Lavigne, Bad Religion, and the Plain White T's.

Fans can buy tickets on the festival's official website.

Dan Teodorescu
