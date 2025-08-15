ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

‘Same Seed, Different Plant’: Jakob Nowell of Sublime

The history of So-Cal rockers Sublime has certainly been a tumultuous one. Their breakthrough success came with their self-titled third record. However, the voice of the band, Bradley Nowell, never…

Pierre Robert

The history of So-Cal rockers Sublime has certainly been a tumultuous one. Their breakthrough success came with their self-titled third record. However, the voice of the band, Bradley Nowell, never lived to see the fruits of his labor as he died from a heroin overdose a few months before its release. For a time, the surviving members continued as Sublime With Rome, with Rome Ramirez jumping into the guitar/vocal duties. But now the band has decided to return to the Sublime banner with Bradley's son, Jakob Nowell, in the lead role.

Jakob Nowell & The Road to Sublime

In order to get to know his story fully, Pierre Robert had Jakob Nowell on for a conversation over Zoom. Jakob was on the way to his gymnasium in Long Beach, California, and gladly took the time with a smile to speak with the former California native. The young rocker certainly has put in the work, with early bands including Law, Jakob's Castle, and even a technical death metal band band Death of the Author (truly everything that rocks!) But now stepping into his late father's shoes as the front man of Sublime, he certainly takes it with humility. "I know I'm here because of my father," Jakob tells Pierre, and simply just wants to continue the musical legacy of Sublime.

Along with original players Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, the band Sublime returned with a brand new single, "Ensenada". When asked about the single, Jakob explains to Pierre that they used old demos from his father as a sort of launching pad for the new song. "The seed is the same, but the plant is different," as Jakob so eloquently puts it. It was also revealed that this song will be a part of an upcoming record, tentatively titled Til The Sun Explodes, and features a number of artists, including Philly's own G Love.

'Life's Too Short, So Love The One You Got'

The pair also gets quite candid about how addiction has affected their lives. Jakob Nowell admits that being sober for as long as he has been is the key to success in a business that is rampant with all sorts of vices. They also discuss how Sublime got to cover the Grateful Dead, Rome's departure from the band, and a legendary photo that leads to quite the heartfelt impromptu trip to see it as a mural. You can watch and listen to this conversation below, and look forward to the continued success of Jakob Nowell and Sublime!

WATCH: Jakob Nowell & Pierre Robert

LISTEN: Jakob Nowell & Pierre Robert

Sublime
Pierre RobertAuthor
From roughly 10:30am to somewhere around 3 (we call it Pierre Standard Time) weekdays Philadelphia rocks with (and loves) Pierre Robert on WMMR. Pierre Robert began his illustrious career at the pioneering progressive rock station KSAN, in his hometown San Francisco, but it’s through his uninterrupted 42-year tenure at Philadelphia‘s legendary WMMR that he’s made his mark. One of the city’s most recognizable celebrities will write about being at the center of its live music scene and greeting his legions of fans as if personal friends in the smallest clubs and largest stadiums.
Related Stories
Robert Plant, now a Director of Wolverhampton Wanderers, looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Manchester United FC at Molineux on December 26, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England.
MusicRobert Plant on Why He Turned Down Performing at Back To The BeginningErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Slipknot performs during opening night of the Ozzfest 2001 North American tour at the Tweeter Center in Chicago, Ill.. 6/8/01
MusicSlipknot Reportedly Exploring 9-Figure Sale of Music AssetsErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Guitarist Barry Stock of Three Days Grace performs as the band opens for Five Finger Death Punch's kickoff of its fall 2019 tour at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicThree Days Grace Guitarist Barry Stock Opens Up About Life-Saving Heart Attack Story to Help OthersDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect