Robert Plant on Why He Turned Down Performing at Back To The Beginning

The lineup for Back To The Beginning was absolutely stacked, but it almost featured another huge name: Robert Plant.



The former Led Zeppelin frontman told MOJO that Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi invited him to the event, but he declined. Plant told the publication, "I said, Tony, I’d love to come, but I can’t come. I just can’t. I’m not saying that I’d rather hang out with Peter Gabriel or Youssou N’Dour, but I don’t know anything about what’s going on in that world now, at all. I don’t decry it, I’ve got nothing against it. It’s just I found these other places that are so rich."



Plant doesn't offer specific details on why he declined Iommi's invite, but in the interview, he alludes to being turned off by large venues. He said regarding the upcoming venues on his tour with new band, Saving Grace, "The gigs are small enough so that if nobody wants to go, it’s not the end of the world. And so, by having that laissez-faire, easy-going, whatever it’s called – suicidal! – attitude, instead of doing the football stadium with some old mates, there it was: we were free. We could mess about."