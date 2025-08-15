Robert Plant on Why He Turned Down Performing at Back To The Beginning
The lineup for Back To The Beginning was absolutely stacked, but it almost featured another huge name: Robert Plant.
The former Led Zeppelin frontman told MOJO that Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi invited him to the event, but he declined. Plant told the publication, "I said, Tony, I’d love to come, but I can’t come. I just can’t. I’m not saying that I’d rather hang out with Peter Gabriel or Youssou N’Dour, but I don’t know anything about what’s going on in that world now, at all. I don’t decry it, I’ve got nothing against it. It’s just I found these other places that are so rich."
Plant doesn't offer specific details on why he declined Iommi's invite, but in the interview, he alludes to being turned off by large venues. He said regarding the upcoming venues on his tour with new band, Saving Grace, "The gigs are small enough so that if nobody wants to go, it’s not the end of the world. And so, by having that laissez-faire, easy-going, whatever it’s called – suicidal! – attitude, instead of doing the football stadium with some old mates, there it was: we were free. We could mess about."
Robert Plant Releasing First New Solo Album in 8 Years
Plant and his new band, Saving Grace, are releasing a new album on September 26. The album, also titled Saving Grace, is available for pre-order at Nonesuch.com. It's Plant's first new solo album since 2017's Carry Fire and his first new album release since 2021's Raise The Roof with Alison Krauss.
In support of the new album, Plant and Saving Grace are hitting the road in North America this fall. A full list of their tour dates is below.
Robert Plant & Saving Grace - 2025 North American Tour Dates
October 30 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre Wheeling
November 2 - Charlottesville, VA - The Paramount Theater of Charlottesville
November 3 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
November 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
November 6 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre
November 8 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre
November 10 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
November 12 - Chicago, IL - The Vic
November 13 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music
November 15 - Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House
November 18 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
November 19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
November 21 - Oakland, CA - The Fox
November 22 - Los Angeles, CA - United Theater on Broadway