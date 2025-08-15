Jacky BamBam Reunites with Guitar-Slinging Brother Ryan Roxie Before Alice Cooper Rocks Philly

LAS VEGAS – OCTOBER 17: Singer Alice Cooper (L) and guitarist Ryan Roxie perform during the sold out show at the Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino October 17, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cooper is touring in support of the album “Dirty Diamonds.” (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

You know me, I live for these moments. This week, I cranked the time machine back and caught up with my brother in rock, my old bandmate, and all-around guitar-slinging legend, Ryan Roxie. Yeah, that Ryan Roxie, currently melting faces with Alice Cooper and dropping killer new music, like his latest single, “Better Than You”.

Roxie and I go way back to sweaty basement rehearsals, crazy road trips, and guitar solos that could cut glass. We sat down, swapped war stories, and laughed like no time had passed. He told me about life on the road with Alice, the theatrics, the fire, the guillotines, the whole beautiful chaos. The man hasn’t lost an ounce of his rock ‘n’ roll swagger.

And here’s the cool part, when he’s not shredding for Cooper, Roxie’s cranking out his own tunes. “Better Than You” is his latest track, and trust me, it’s pure Roxie, hooky, punchy, and built to be blasted at full volume.

When that stage lights up, Philly’s getting a double shot, Cooper’s shock rock spectacle, and The Black Parade in full glory. That’s not a concert, that’s a rock opera for the ages, especially with Ryan Roxie slinging strings!

So, Philly, (and everyone taking a bus, train, plane, and the EL!) shine up your leather, crank up your eyeliner, and I’ll see you at the Ballpark. August 15th is gonna be loud, proud, and a little bit dangerous, just the way we like it.

xoxoxo BamBam

RYAN ROXIE TALKS SHOP WITH JACKY BAMBAM LIVE ON AIR ON 93.3 WMMR!