Jacky BamBam Reunites with Guitar-Slinging Brother Ryan Roxie Before Alice Cooper Rocks Philly
You know me, I live for these moments. This week, I cranked the time machine back and caught up with my brother in rock, my old bandmate, and all-around guitar-slinging…
You know me, I live for these moments. This week, I cranked the time machine back and caught up with my brother in rock, my old bandmate, and all-around guitar-slinging legend, Ryan Roxie. Yeah, that Ryan Roxie, currently melting faces with Alice Cooper and dropping killer new music, like his latest single, “Better Than You”.
Alice and the crew are rolling into Philadelphia on August 15th, opening for My Chemical Romance at Citizens Bank Ballpark. And here’s the kicker, MCR is playing The Black Parade album front to back. That’s stadium-level chills right there. And who’s lighting the fuse for that party? SUPER DUPER Alice Cooper. You know it’s gonna be a wild ride, baby!
Roxie and I go way back to sweaty basement rehearsals, crazy road trips, and guitar solos that could cut glass. We sat down, swapped war stories, and laughed like no time had passed. He told me about life on the road with Alice, the theatrics, the fire, the guillotines, the whole beautiful chaos. The man hasn’t lost an ounce of his rock ‘n’ roll swagger.
And here’s the cool part, when he’s not shredding for Cooper, Roxie’s cranking out his own tunes. “Better Than You” is his latest track, and trust me, it’s pure Roxie, hooky, punchy, and built to be blasted at full volume.
When that stage lights up, Philly’s getting a double shot, Cooper’s shock rock spectacle, and The Black Parade in full glory. That’s not a concert, that’s a rock opera for the ages, especially with Ryan Roxie slinging strings!
So, Philly, (and everyone taking a bus, train, plane, and the EL!) shine up your leather, crank up your eyeliner, and I’ll see you at the Ballpark. August 15th is gonna be loud, proud, and a little bit dangerous, just the way we like it.
xoxoxo BamBam