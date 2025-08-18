Beloved Philly Cheesesteak Shop Expands to Bucks County

A famous Philly cheesesteak shop is staking claim to new territory in Bucks County.

Steve's Prince of Steaks has announced it will open a new location on Easton Road, across from the Target in Warrington.

When asked by followers on social media when the business would open, a spokesperson commented, “We are hoping soon. Look for an announcement!”

The new Warrington location will be the establishment's second location in Bucks County and its fifth spot overall, according to a Patch of Doylestown report.

Northeast Philadelphia is home to its original location at 7200 Bustleton Ave. Steve's is also located near the Reedman Toll on East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, off Roosevelt Boulevard at the Woodhaven Road exit in the Comly area, and at 2701 New Jersey Ave. in Wildwood, New Jersey.

The website for Steve's Prince of Steaks claims “the best traditional cheesesteak in Philadelphia.”

“One bite and you'll be a loyal subject for life,” it notes. “Cooked right before your eyes, so there is no disguise. We use the freshest ingredients, our specially made rolls, and the best quality ribeye steak available for a cheesesteak experience you will not forget.”

Steve's Prince of Steaks is known for being cheeky with its customers for their ordering options. When placing your order, you'll be asked to select your cheese, such as American, Cheese Whiz, or provolone. Second, you'll decide whether you want onions on your cheesesteak.