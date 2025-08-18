ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Pierre Presents: Featuring Papa Roach

Listen to Pierre the week of 8/18 and 8/25 for a chance to call in to win a pair of passes to join us in studio for Pierre Presents: Papa…

Eric Simon

Listen to Pierre the week of 8/18 and 8/25 for a chance to call in to win a pair of passes to join us in studio for Pierre Presents: Papa Roach, our next installment of this up close and personal performance series.

This one takes place on Monday, September 8th.

It's a very special acoustic performance featuring Jacoby Shaddix, Jerry Horton, and Tobin Esperance of Papa Roach.

Sponsored by A&T Chevy and A&T Subaru in Sellersville.

You can also enter below for another chance to win!

Papa RoachPierre Presents
Eric SimonPromotion Director
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
Home Sweet Home Sweepstakes
ContestsHome Sweet Home SweepstakesElizabeth Urban
Preston &amp; Steve Tattoosday
ContestsTattoosday Entry Page: Your Chance To Win A Preston & Steve Themed Tattoo Every TuesdayThe Preston & Steve Show
Dunkin Workforce Visits promotional art featuring those words in white against a pink background.
ContestsPreston & Steve’s Dunkin Meal Deal Workforce VisitsEric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect