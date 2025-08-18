ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Remembering Ginger Baker: The Relentless Beat of Rock’s Original Wild Man

As a drummer, few names resonate in my soul like Ginger Baker. Best known as the thunder behind Cream, Ginger did not just play the drums; he attacked them with…

Jacky Bam Bam
20th August 1967: The members of the rock group Cream, (from left) Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton at London Airport on their way to Los Angeles.

20th August 1967: The members of the rock group Cream, (from left) Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton at London Airport on their way to Los Angeles.

(Photo by George Stroud/Express/Getty Images)

As a drummer, few names resonate in my soul like Ginger Baker. Best known as the thunder behind Cream, Ginger did not just play the drums; he attacked them with jazz finesse, tribal fury, and pure rock intensity. He was not just ahead of his time. He was on another planet entirely. On air at 93.3 WMMR FM, I still crank Cream classics like “White Room” and “Sunshine of Your Love” because that sound never gets old, baby, it gets louder. And we remember him today on his birthday (8/19).

Ginger Baker was a force of nature. While most rock drummers in the 1960s were keeping straight time, Ginger was weaving intricate rhythms, pulling from African beats, bebop jazz, and classical dynamics. His playing on tracks like “Toad” was revolutionary. A full-blown drum solo on a rock record? That was unheard of. And yet, there it was: raw, hypnotic, and untamed.

Cream was not just a band; they were a supernova. With Eric Clapton on guitar, Jack Bruce on bass and vocals, and Ginger behind the kit, they fused blues, psychedelia, and jazz into something entirely new. Their improvisational spirit set the blueprint for countless bands to follow. Ginger’s drumming pushed boundaries, melted faces, and changed what drummers thought was even possible.

The reckless, the wild, the willing: GINGER BAKER!

What I love about Ginger is that he never played it safe. His rhythms were unpredictable, explosive, and alive. He made it okay to be both a technician and a madman. That spirit still fuels me behind the kit, and it fuels the airwaves when I spin Cream today. Ginger Baker was more than a drummer. He was a trailblazer. A rhythmic rebel. A legend. And his beat? It still echoes, loud and proud, every time those sticks hit the skins.

xoxoxo BamBam

CreamGinger Baker
Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
Related Stories
Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday during Taking Back Sunday in Concert at the Shepherds Bush Empire in London - January 28, 2006 at Sherpherds Bush Empire in London, Great Britain.
MusicThe Evolution of Alternative Rock: From 90s Grunge to 2000s EmoRob Baird
David Lee Roth attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City; Sammy Hagar performs at the Palomino Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.
MusicDavid Lee Roth Rips Sammy Hagar for Claiming to Have Been Visited by Eddie Van Halen’s GhostErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
MusicBBC Pulls Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Hours Before AirtimeErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect