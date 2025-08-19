Mac McAnally Shares Jimmy Buffett Stories and Keeps the Party Going

What does one do when they lose the life of the party? We collectively asked ourselves that after the news of Jimmy Buffett's passing in 2023. He and the Coral Reefer Band provided that "island escapism" to allow us to be transported to warmer climates without leaving the show. The question then remains: How does the show go on? Fortunately, according to Coral Reefer Mac McAnally, continuing the party is exactly what Jimmy wanted.

On Wednesday, August 13th, 2025, the Coral Reefer Band graced the stage at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. They provided direct support by opening for The Doobie Brothers. Before the show, guitarist and vocalist Mac McAnally called into Pierre Robert's show to discuss life after Buffett. He explains that while Jimmy wanted the band to continue on after his passing, his presence is still there. "There's an empty microphone in the center of the stage that nobody uses," explains Mac. That symbolic notion that his spirit still resides.

Greg Monaghan

The Origin of 'Boat Drinks'

Given the long-standing relationship between Mac McAnally and Jimmy Buffett, there must be hundreds of stories that could be shared. When Pierre asked Mac for just one tale, the Coral Reefer zeroed in on the origin of one of Buffett's most legendary songs. As the story goes, Jimmy finished a show in Boston when it was still quite cold outside. Whilst waiting at a sports bar, he was overcome by the urge to escape to warmer climates. This rationale led him to hop in the driver's seat of a taxi, drive himself to the airport, and leave the taxi in the waiting line. Yes, dear reader, Jimmy Buffett "commandeered" a taxi cab to escape the cold for warmer climates and was so inspired by it that he wrote the hit "Boat Drinks".

You can hear these stories and many more below. A special thank you to Mac McAnally for taking the time to call into Pierre Robert's show. And much love to the entire Coral Reefer Band for keeping Jimmy's musical spirit alive. Fins Up!

LISTEN: Mac McAnally of the Coral Reefer Band with Pierre Robert