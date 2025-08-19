ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Mac McAnally Shares Jimmy Buffett Stories and Keeps the Party Going

What does one do when they lose the life of the party? We collectively asked ourselves that after the news of Jimmy Buffett‘s passing in 2023. He and the Coral…

Pierre Robert
Pierre Robert with Mac McAnally
Greg Monaghan for WMMR

What does one do when they lose the life of the party? We collectively asked ourselves that after the news of Jimmy Buffett's passing in 2023. He and the Coral Reefer Band provided that "island escapism" to allow us to be transported to warmer climates without leaving the show. The question then remains: How does the show go on? Fortunately, according to Coral Reefer Mac McAnally, continuing the party is exactly what Jimmy wanted.

On Wednesday, August 13th, 2025, the Coral Reefer Band graced the stage at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. They provided direct support by opening for The Doobie Brothers. Before the show, guitarist and vocalist Mac McAnally called into Pierre Robert's show to discuss life after Buffett. He explains that while Jimmy wanted the band to continue on after his passing, his presence is still there. "There's an empty microphone in the center of the stage that nobody uses," explains Mac. That symbolic notion that his spirit still resides.

Mac McAnally Coral Reefer Band live on stage at Freedom Mortgage PavilionGreg Monaghan

The Origin of 'Boat Drinks'

Given the long-standing relationship between Mac McAnally and Jimmy Buffett, there must be hundreds of stories that could be shared. When Pierre asked Mac for just one tale, the Coral Reefer zeroed in on the origin of one of Buffett's most legendary songs. As the story goes, Jimmy finished a show in Boston when it was still quite cold outside. Whilst waiting at a sports bar, he was overcome by the urge to escape to warmer climates. This rationale led him to hop in the driver's seat of a taxi, drive himself to the airport, and leave the taxi in the waiting line. Yes, dear reader, Jimmy Buffett "commandeered" a taxi cab to escape the cold for warmer climates and was so inspired by it that he wrote the hit "Boat Drinks".

You can hear these stories and many more below. A special thank you to Mac McAnally for taking the time to call into Pierre Robert's show. And much love to the entire Coral Reefer Band for keeping Jimmy's musical spirit alive. Fins Up!

LISTEN: Mac McAnally of the Coral Reefer Band with Pierre Robert

Coral Reefer BandJimmy BuffettMac McAnally
Pierre RobertAuthor
From roughly 10:30am to somewhere around 3 (we call it Pierre Standard Time) weekdays Philadelphia rocks with (and loves) Pierre Robert on WMMR. Pierre Robert began his illustrious career at the pioneering progressive rock station KSAN, in his hometown San Francisco, but it’s through his uninterrupted 42-year tenure at Philadelphia‘s legendary WMMR that he’s made his mark. One of the city’s most recognizable celebrities will write about being at the center of its live music scene and greeting his legions of fans as if personal friends in the smallest clubs and largest stadiums.
Related Stories
Eddie Van Halen’s 1982 Kramer Guitar Could Fetch $3 Million at Sotheby’s Auction
Eddie Van Halen’s 1982 Kramer Guitar Could Fetch $3 Million at Sotheby’s AuctionDan Teodorescu
Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Rejects Playing at the Las Vegas Sphere
MusicIron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Rejects Playing at the Las Vegas SphereLaura Adkins
American rock singer, songwriter and guitarist Bruce Springsteen.
MusicThe Hilarious (and Convincing) Argument That Every Movie Ends Better with ‘Born to Run’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect