Marc LaBelle Talks Rock, Touring, and Dirty Honey’s Return to Philly

Earlier this week on WMMR, I had the absolute blast of welcoming my buddy Marc LaBelle from Dirty Honey live on air, and man, did we get into it. The energy was off the charts as we talked all things rock and roll, the road, and what the band has cooking right now.

First off, you’ve got two MAJOR chances to catch Dirty Honey here in our area this week. They’ll be tearing it up in Bethlehem, PA, with our pals The Struts, and then this Saturday it’s the big one at The Fillmore in Philadelphia with The Struts, and I’m honored to say I’ll be hosting that show. Trust me, you do not want to miss this lineup. Don't forget the velvet, boots, and bolos. Dirty Honey and The Struts will bring the attitude, baby!

Marc and I dug into their latest single, "Don't Put Out The Fire," a straight-up banger that captures everything we love about Dirty Honey, a high-voltage anthem packed with searing riffs, blistering grooves, and that unshakable Dirty Honey swagger that hits like pure rock dynamite, soulful grit, and unstoppable swagger. Only the real ones recognize real! We also talked about how the guys busk in Italy, going back to their roots, keeping it raw and authentic for the fans wherever they land, that’s the spirit of rock n' roll.

Marc LaBelle and Jacky BamBam live on 93.3 WMMR!