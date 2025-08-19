ContestsMMR Rock Shop
Marc LaBelle Talks Rock, Touring, and Dirty Honey’s Return to Philly

Jacky Bam Bam
Jacky BamBam talks shop with Marc LaBelle of Dirty Honey during one of our past MMRBQ events!

Femme Fatale Photography for WMMR

Earlier this week on WMMR, I had the absolute blast of welcoming my buddy Marc LaBelle from Dirty Honey live on air, and man, did we get into it. The energy was off the charts as we talked all things rock and roll, the road, and what the band has cooking right now.

First off, you’ve got two MAJOR chances to catch Dirty Honey here in our area this week. They’ll be tearing it up in Bethlehem, PA, with our pals The Struts, and then this Saturday it’s the big one at The Fillmore in Philadelphia with The Struts, and I’m honored to say I’ll be hosting that show. Trust me, you do not want to miss this lineup. Don't forget the velvet, boots, and bolos. Dirty Honey and The Struts will bring the attitude, baby!

Marc and I dug into their latest single, "Don't Put Out The Fire," a straight-up banger that captures everything we love about Dirty Honey, a high-voltage anthem packed with searing riffs, blistering grooves, and that unshakable Dirty Honey swagger that hits like pure rock dynamite, soulful grit, and unstoppable swagger. Only the real ones recognize real! We also talked about how the guys busk in Italy, going back to their roots, keeping it raw and authentic for the fans wherever they land, that’s the spirit of rock n' roll.

Marc LaBelle and Jacky BamBam live on 93.3 WMMR!

This year is especially significant because Dirty Honey is helping celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Struts’ breakout Everybody Wants, pairing perfectly with Dirty Honey’s brand new release, Mayhem and Revelry Live. This is their first-ever live in concert collection, available on double vinyl, CD, and digital. If you’ve ever been to a Dirty Honey show, you know how electric they are, and now you can relive that energy anytime. So grab your tickets, crank up the volume, and get ready to be part of a weekend full of pure fire. Bethlehem, Philly, and everywhere in between — Dirty Honey is here to blow the roof off.

xoxoxo BamBam

Dirty HoneyThe Struts
Jacky Bam BamAuthor
The JACKY BAMBAM SHOW is on 93.3 WMMR Weeknights 7p-12a playing the coolest songs ever made with many features for true music lovers. Jacky is a big supporter of The Philadelphia Mummers and is a Seven Time First Prize Award Winning Hall Of Fame Mummer. Before he took over the microphone, he was a drummer who released 2 albums and toured all over the world.
