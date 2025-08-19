Neil Young Pulls Out of Facebook Over Meta’s AI Chatbot Rules for Kids

Neil Young shut down his Facebook presence on August 14 after documents revealed that Meta permitted AI bots to hold romantic chats with young users. A final post stated that the account would cease all updates.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Young's Facebook page said, "At Neil Young's request, we are no longer using Facebook for any Neil Young-related activities. Meta's use of chatbots with children is unconscionable. Mr. Young does not want a further connection with Facebook."

Reuters revealed papers with Meta's rules for chatbots. They showed that AI was allowed to strike up romantic or sensual conversations with kids. The guidelines also let bots spread facts that aren't correct and make racist content. These findings shocked many users.

Meta's Andy Stone spoke about the leaked papers and promised that fixes are coming. "The examples and notes in question were and are erroneous and inconsistent with our policies, and have been removed," he told Reuters. "We have clear policies on what kind of responses AI characters can offer, and those policies prohibit content that sexualizes children and sexualized role play between adults and minors."

This marks another stand against tech giants. Back in 2022, Young took his songs off a global streaming platform over concerns the platform was allowing podcasters to spread vaccine myths. Two years passed before he replaced his music. Young often protests misinformation, climate issues, and platform ethics, demonstrating his commitment to social responsibility.