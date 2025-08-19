Anna Faris and Regina Hall Will Return for ‘Scary Movie’ Reboot

ContestsMMR Rock Shop
The horror genre may keep reinventing itself, but parody is about to rise from the dead. Anna Faris and Regina Hall, the queens of comedy-screams, are officially returning for the…

Yvette DeLaCruz
Actress Anna Faris and Regina Hall from Scary Movie 3 appear at MTV's TRL in Times Square. They will reprise their roles in the Scary Movie reboot.
Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images

The horror genre may keep reinventing itself, but parody is about to rise from the dead. Anna Faris and Regina Hall, the queens of comedy-screams, are officially returning for the Wayans Brothers-helmed Scary Movie reboot.   

That’s right: Cindy and Brenda are dusting off their flip phones while trying to dodge ghosts and killers. Millennials are already checking their calendars, making sure they’re free when the reboot drops next year.  

Anna and Regina in Scary Movie Reboot: A Reunion We Didn’t Know We Needed  

According to Deadline, Faris and Hall will be reprising their roles for the reboot, which is hitting theaters next year. The Wayans Brothers, Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen, wrote the script with Michael Tiddes directing. The franchise of satirizing horror films began in 2000 and was a hit with audiences, so it spawned four sequels.  

In a joint statement, Faris and Hall said, “We can’t wait to bring Brenda and Cindy back to life and be reunited with our great friends Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon — three men we’d literally die for (in Brenda’s case, again)."  

The upcoming movie will not just be a reunion for Faris and Hall. It will also bring the Wayans brothers back together after 18 years. Co-writing with them is Rick Alvarez.  

Celebrities Who Appeared in the Franchise  

Aside from parodying horror movies, the franchise also had several famous actors do cameos or had recurring roles, including Charlie Sheen, Carmen Electra, Kevin Hart, Pamela Anderson, Queen Latifah, Jenny McCarthy, Simon Cowell, Denise Richards, Shaquille O’Neal, and Dr. Phil, among others.  

The reboot has been a long time coming, especially now with horror films dominating theaters. While audiences are eager for a good scare, it’s only a matter of time before they’ll be craving something fresh, something that keeps the thrills but adds a new twist to the genre.  

The sixth film in the franchise is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12, 2026. 

Yvette DeLaCruz
