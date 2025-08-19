Sign Language Interpreter from Oasis Shows in Dublin Goes Viral
Oasis fans have been showing love for a sign language interpreter from the band's recent Dublin shows as if they're Liam Gallagher showing love for SpongeBob SquarePants.
In the fan-shot video below, the sign language interpreter from the Oasis shows in Dublin can be seen clearly having a lot of fun doing her job. She's dancing with joy while signing the lyrics to "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" She's even wearing a sporty Adidas dress, which is a nice nod to the band.
The comment section is outstanding, with one fan writing, "Love the action for the words 'morning glory.'" (Admittedly, so did we!) Another fan wrote, "She needs to be a permanent crew member for the world tour!! What a glorious performance!!"
The comment section alludes to this signer being part of a larger group of signers working during the shows. One fan wrote, "Was amazed by these girls the whole concert!" (Here's hoping they all got to don Adidas gear for the gig!)
With the Dublin shows in the rearview, Oasis will now head overseas to kick off the North American leg of their tour. A complete list of upcoming tour dates is below.
Oasis - Live '25 Tour Dates
8/24/25 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON
8/25/25 - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON
8/28/25 - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
8/31/25 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
9/1/25 - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
9/6/25 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
9/7/25 - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
9/12/25 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX
9/13/25 - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX
9/27/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
9/28/25 - Wembley Stadium, London, UK
10/21/25 - Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea
10/25/25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
10/26/25 - Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan
10/31/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/1/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/4/25 - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia
11/7/25 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia
11/8/25 - Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia
11/15/25 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
11/16/25 - Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
11/19/25 - Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
11/22/25 - Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil