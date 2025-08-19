Sign Language Interpreter from Oasis Shows in Dublin Goes Viral

Oasis fans have been showing love for a sign language interpreter from the band's recent Dublin shows as if they're Liam Gallagher showing love for SpongeBob SquarePants . In the fan-shot video below, the sign language interpreter from the Oasis shows in Dublin can be seen clearly having a lot of fun doing her job. She's dancing with joy while signing the lyrics to "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" She's even wearing a sporty Adidas dress, which is a nice nod to the band.

The comment section is outstanding, with one fan writing, "Love the action for the words 'morning glory.'" (Admittedly, so did we!) Another fan wrote, "She needs to be a permanent crew member for the world tour!! What a glorious performance!!"



The comment section alludes to this signer being part of a larger group of signers working during the shows. One fan wrote, "Was amazed by these girls the whole concert!" (Here's hoping they all got to don Adidas gear for the gig!)



With the Dublin shows in the rearview, Oasis will now head overseas to kick off the North American leg of their tour. A complete list of upcoming tour dates is below.