Alice Cooper Talks New Record, Hollywood Vampires, and Wild Rock ‘n’ Roll Stories on WMMR

Rockstar, golf enthusiast, President of the Hollywood Vampires social club. Just some titles that Alice Cooper has acquired over his 60 year career in the music business. Considered to be the original "Shock Rocker", Alice's music along with his overly theatrical stage productions put him leagues above his contemporaries. And as he proved when he came into the WMMR studios to chat with Pierre Robert...he's also a really nice guy!

Alice Cooper was in town prior to his show opening for My Chemical Romance at Citizens Bank Park. Pierre recently uncovered an interview with Gerard Way of MCR during the first Black Parade tour where he claims Alice was a huge influence on his life. After playing this clip for Mr. Cooper, he was flattered saying "If you're doing this for 60 years, in this business and still be doing it". He also discusses his love of My Chemical Romance, specifically the song "Teenagers" in particular. "It's one of the funniest songs I've heard in my life ... I listened to it and went 'How come I didn't write that?!".

Kyler Clark

'The Revenge of Alice Cooper'

Alice was also celebrating the recent release of his latest record The Revenge of Alice Cooper. This record is the first in 51 years (not a typo 51!) with original band members Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway and Neal Smith. It also features late member Glen Buxton who died in 1997 making it the full original lineup. Along with longtime producer Bob Ezrin, Cooper admits they didn't know exactly what this record would be. "I knew I wanted to play it live in the studio which is what we did ...we accidently made a really good 1975 record" proclaims Alice. Proving that great music knows no bounds!

The pair also discusses the formation of the Hollywood Vampires social club and how that became the "bar band" featuring Johnny Depp and Joe Perry. Alice also shares remarkable stories of Elvis Presley handing him a loaded gun and Hollywood starlet Mae West hitting on him (and the one rockstar who accepted her advances). It wouldn't be an Alice visit without having him discuss his favorite sport: golf. We cordially invited him to be the first participant of The Vinyl Putt which you can see here.

You can see and hear the full conversation below and we cannot thank Alice Cooper for chatting and hanging out with us here at WMMR!

