Pierre’s Weekend Calendar August 22-24
Good Day, Good Citizens! Each Friday, after the Presidents arrive with their decaf coffee and Dave Edmunds serenades us with “Here Comes The Weekend”, the weekend can officially start. With the weekend ahead, you might need something to do. I, Pierre Robert, run down an extensive list of things happening in and around the Philadelphia area. I call it Pierre’s Weekend Calendar. Everything from concerts to go to (like The Struts w/ Dirty Honey at the Fillmore), movies to see (Honey Don't! rated R), events (small and large) to partake in, and always what is going on here at WMMR.
Some things are fairly standard (like the House of Coffee Music Festival), some are totally bizarre (like the Philly Naked Bike Ride), and to be honest, for some of this stuff, I don’t have a clue as to what they are (like Baby's First Rodeo). Hopefully, this guide of some of what is going on in a fine village near you will help keep you busy this weekend. Who knows, maybe you’ll even catch me at one or two of these events this weekend (please stop and say hi if you do). Now, check out Pierre's Weekend Calendar.
On Sale This Friday:
Cheap Trick @ Hard Rock AC; Friday October 24th
Joe Russo's Almost Dead @ The Met; Friday November 14th
Shows This Weekend:
All Weekend
The Disco Biscuits @ Ardmore Music Hall
Friday
Andy Grammer @ Parx Xcite Center
Friends Of The Brothers @ Keswick Theatre
D4vd @ Fillmore
The Acacia Strain w/ Bodysnatcher @ TLA
Jarhead Fertilizer @ Kung Fu Necktie
Uniiqu3 @ Underground Arts
Matt Matthews @ Wind Creek Event Center
Walker Hayes @ Ovation Hall AC
Brad Garrett & Howie Mandel @ Caesers AC
Friday & Saturday
Hannibal Buress @ Helium Comedy Club
Marcus D. Wiley @ Punch Line Philly
Saturday
The Struts w/ Dirty Honey @ Fillmore
The WHO @ Boardwalk Hall AC
Jessie Murph @ The Met
Joey Diaz @ Parx Xcite Center
Keiko Matsui @ Mann Center
Portraits of Pets @ First Unitarian Church
Jake Minch @ World Café Live
Wisp @ Union Transfer
George Clinton @ Wind Creek Event Center
Hank Azaria and The EZ Street Band @ Borgata Music Box
Eric Moo @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC
Sunday
Silversun Pickups @ Keswick Theatre
BNXN @ Union Transfer
Halloween @ Johnny Brenda’s
Brad Garrett & Howie Mandel @ Wind Creek Event Center
What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:
Honey Don't (R): Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza
What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:
Nobody 2 (R): Bob Odenkirk
Freakier Friday (PG): Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis
Weapons (R): Josh Brolin, Julia Garner
The Naked Gun (PG-13): Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson
Fantastic Four: First Steps (PG-13): Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby
Superman (PG-13): David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult
Pierre's Weekend Calendar: What's Happening at MMR
Friday
Join Steve Morrison for the No Sad Brew release party at 2SP Brewery in Aston. Come Celebrate the release of the collaboration beer with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger and Philabundance. 3-5pm, 2SP Brewery, 120 Concord Road, Aston
Saturday
Join Brent Porche and the MMaRmy at the Grand Opening of Dicks Sporting Goods at Montgomery Sqaure (1251 Knapp Road, North Wales) from 11am-1pm. First100 adults in line get a chance to win a fee mystery gift card and first 100 kids get a free DSG soccer ball.
Happening Around Town:
Through August 29
Rodin Garden Bar - Free till you spend money, 4-8:30 p.m., Fridays, Rodin Museum, 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
We All Love the Big Orange Cat - Free, Space 1026, 844 North Broad Street.
Through August 31
Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival - $26, Franklin Square, 200 North 6th Street.
The Ecology of Fashion - $27 museum admission, Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Through September 1
Body Worlds: Vital - $20, Franklin Institute, 222 North 20th Street.
Through September 7
Sesame Place Birthday Celebration - $49.99, Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne.
Through September 14
The Oval - Free, in and around Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Through September 30
Summerfest - Pay as you go,101 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.
The Garden Railway - $22, Morris Arboretum, 100 East Northwestern Avenue.
Through October 4
Made in Philadelphia Marketplace - Free to enter, Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6 p.m., through October 4th, Dilworth Park, West side of City Hall.
Through October 28
Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.
Pierre's Weekend Calendar: Things Happening This Weekend
All Weekend
Philadelphia Comedy Festival - Prices vary by event, multiple locations.
Parks on Tap: Dickinson Square Park - Pay as you go, Dickinson Square Park, 1600 East Moyamensing Avenue.
Friday August 22
Twilight in the Gardens - $25, 7-10 p.m., Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South Street.
Opera, Deconstructed - Free, 6:30 p.m., Rodin Museum, 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
National Treasure - Free, dusk, Independence Mall, 599 Market Street.
¡BAILAR en FDR! - Free, donations appreciated, dance lesson 7 p.m., social dance 8-11 p.m., through October, FDR Boathouse, Pattison Avenue & 20th Street.
Friday & Saturday
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire - $30-$113, Saturday at 12:30 & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 South Broad Street.
Heritage India Festival - $5 per day; Saturday noon-9 p.m. and Sunday noon-7 p.m.; Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks.
Saturday August 23
Philly Naked Bike Ride - All are welcome; no registration required.
House of Coffee Music Festival - $15-45, 10am-3pm, The Navy Yard Marine Parade Grounds
Bald Fest - Free, 5-7 p.m., Grays Ferry Crescent Skatepark, 3600 Grays Ferry Avenue.
The Philadelphia Bookstore Crawl - Free till you buy something, multiple locations.
Summer Music Festival - Free, 1-7 p.m., FDR Park, South Broad Street Picnic Sites 18-19.
Pirate Day - $12, 10 a.m., Fort Mifflin, 1 Fort Mifflin Road.
Community Appreciation Day - Free, noon-8 p.m., Point Breeze Avenue and Tasker Street
Baby’s First Rodeo - $30.65, 8 p.m., Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 North Frankford Avenue.
Vegandale - -$25, noon-8 p.m., Marine Parade Grounds, Navy Yard, 4747 South Broad Street.
Fonthill Castle Beer Fest - $95, 2-5 p.m., Fonthill Castle, East Court Street & Route 313, Doylestown.
Caution! Don’t Try This at Home Day - Included in museum admission $23-$29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Franklin Institute, 222 North 20th Street.
Sunday August 24
Ukrainian Independence Folk Festival - $20, noon-8 p.m., Tryzub Ukrainian American Sports Center, 1 Lower State Road, North Wales
The Mummy Returns Live Reading - $10, 7-9 p.m., Tattooed Mom, 530 South Street.
C. Lavender - $15-$25, 3-5 p.m., MAAS Building, 1325 North Randolph Street.
Sports Up!
All Weekend
The PHILLIES are HOME vs Washington Nationals
Friday 6:45pm/Saturday 6:05pm/Sunday 1:35pm
Saturday
The UNION are HOME vs Chicago Fire FC; 7:30pm