Pierre’s Weekend Calendar August 22-24

On Sale This Friday:

Cheap Trick @ Hard Rock AC; Friday October 24th

Joe Russo's Almost Dead @ The Met; Friday November 14th

Shows This Weekend:

All Weekend

The Disco Biscuits @ Ardmore Music Hall

Friday

Andy Grammer @ Parx Xcite Center

Friends Of The Brothers @ Keswick Theatre

D4vd @ Fillmore

The Acacia Strain w/ Bodysnatcher @ TLA

Jarhead Fertilizer @ Kung Fu Necktie

Uniiqu3 @ Underground Arts

Matt Matthews @ Wind Creek Event Center

Walker Hayes @ Ovation Hall AC

Brad Garrett & Howie Mandel @ Caesers AC

Friday & Saturday

Hannibal Buress @ Helium Comedy Club

Marcus D. Wiley @ Punch Line Philly

Saturday

The Struts w/ Dirty Honey @ Fillmore

The WHO @ Boardwalk Hall AC

Jessie Murph @ The Met

Joey Diaz @ Parx Xcite Center

Keiko Matsui @ Mann Center

Portraits of Pets @ First Unitarian Church

Jake Minch @ World Café Live

Wisp @ Union Transfer

George Clinton @ Wind Creek Event Center

Hank Azaria and The EZ Street Band @ Borgata Music Box

Eric Moo @ Etess Arena Hard Rock AC

Sunday

Silversun Pickups @ Keswick Theatre

BNXN @ Union Transfer

Halloween @ Johnny Brenda’s

Brad Garrett & Howie Mandel @ Wind Creek Event Center

What's Going on in the Movies? What's New:

Honey Don't (R): Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza

What's Going on in the Movies? Still In Theatres:

Nobody 2 (R): Bob Odenkirk

Freakier Friday (PG): Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis

Weapons (R): Josh Brolin, Julia Garner

The Naked Gun (PG-13): Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson

Fantastic Four: First Steps (PG-13): Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby

Superman (PG-13): David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult

Friday

Join Steve Morrison for the No Sad Brew release party at 2SP Brewery in Aston. Come Celebrate the release of the collaboration beer with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Preston & Steve’s Camp Out For Hunger and Philabundance. 3-5pm, 2SP Brewery, 120 Concord Road, Aston

Saturday

Join Brent Porche and the MMaRmy at the Grand Opening of Dicks Sporting Goods at Montgomery Sqaure (1251 Knapp Road, North Wales) from 11am-1pm. First100 adults in line get a chance to win a fee mystery gift card and first 100 kids get a free DSG soccer ball.

Happening Around Town:

Through August 29

Rodin Garden Bar - Free till you spend money, 4-8:30 p.m., Fridays, Rodin Museum, 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

We All Love the Big Orange Cat - Free, Space 1026, 844 North Broad Street.

Through August 31

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival - $26, Franklin Square, 200 North 6th Street.

The Ecology of Fashion - $27 museum admission, Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Through September 1

Body Worlds: Vital - $20, Franklin Institute, 222 North 20th Street.

Through September 7

Sesame Place Birthday Celebration - $49.99, Sesame Place, 100 Sesame Road, Langhorne.

Through September 14

The Oval - Free, in and around Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Through September 30

Summerfest - Pay as you go,101 South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

The Garden Railway - $22, Morris Arboretum, 100 East Northwestern Avenue.

Through October 4

Made in Philadelphia Marketplace - Free to enter, Fridays and Saturdays, noon-6 p.m., through October 4th, Dilworth Park, West side of City Hall.

Through October 28

Festival of Fountains - Included in admission of $32, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square.

All Weekend

Philadelphia Comedy Festival - Prices vary by event, multiple locations.

Parks on Tap: Dickinson Square Park - Pay as you go, Dickinson Square Park, 1600 East Moyamensing Avenue.

Friday August 22

Twilight in the Gardens - $25, 7-10 p.m., Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South Street.

Opera, Deconstructed - Free, 6:30 p.m., Rodin Museum, 2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

National Treasure - Free, dusk, Independence Mall, 599 Market Street.

¡BAILAR en FDR! - Free, donations appreciated, dance lesson 7 p.m., social dance 8-11 p.m., through October, FDR Boathouse, Pattison Avenue & 20th Street.

Friday & Saturday

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire - $30-$113, Saturday at 12:30 & 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 South Broad Street.

Heritage India Festival - $5 per day; Saturday noon-9 p.m. and Sunday noon-7 p.m.; Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks.

Saturday August 23

Philly Naked Bike Ride - All are welcome; no registration required.

House of Coffee Music Festival - $15-45, 10am-3pm, The Navy Yard Marine Parade Grounds

Bald Fest - Free, 5-7 p.m., Grays Ferry Crescent Skatepark, 3600 Grays Ferry Avenue.

The Philadelphia Bookstore Crawl - Free till you buy something, multiple locations.

Summer Music Festival - Free, 1-7 p.m., FDR Park, South Broad Street Picnic Sites 18-19.

Pirate Day - $12, 10 a.m., Fort Mifflin, 1 Fort Mifflin Road.

Community Appreciation Day - Free, noon-8 p.m., Point Breeze Avenue and Tasker Street

Baby’s First Rodeo - $30.65, 8 p.m., Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 North Frankford Avenue.

Vegandale - -$25, noon-8 p.m., Marine Parade Grounds, Navy Yard, 4747 South Broad Street.

Fonthill Castle Beer Fest - $95, 2-5 p.m., Fonthill Castle, East Court Street & Route 313, Doylestown.

Caution! Don’t Try This at Home Day - Included in museum admission $23-$29, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Franklin Institute, 222 North 20th Street.

Sunday August 24

Ukrainian Independence Folk Festival - $20, noon-8 p.m., Tryzub Ukrainian American Sports Center, 1 Lower State Road, North Wales

The Mummy Returns Live Reading - $10, 7-9 p.m., Tattooed Mom, 530 South Street.

C. Lavender - $15-$25, 3-5 p.m., MAAS Building, 1325 North Randolph Street.

All Weekend

The PHILLIES are HOME vs Washington Nationals

Friday 6:45pm/Saturday 6:05pm/Sunday 1:35pm

