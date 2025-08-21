Brent Hinds, Former Mastodon Singer-Guitarist, Dies at 51

Brent Hinds, former singer and guitarist for Mastodon, has died. He was 51. According to Atlanta News First , Hinds died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday night (8/20) in Atlanta. Hinds was riding a Harley Davidson and was struck by a BMW SUV, which failed to yield while making a turn at an intersection. The Atlanta Police Department stated in their initial report that Hinds was unresponsive when law enforcement and medical personnel arrived at the scene of the accident. Atlanta PD noted the investigation remains active. Hinds co-founded Mastodon in 2000 with Brann Dailor, Bill Kelliher, and Troy Sanders. He appears on all eight studio albums Mastodon has released, beginning with 2002's Remission and ending with their latest release, 2021's Hushed and Grim. Mastodon has been nominated for six Grammy Awards and won the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2018 for "Sultan's Curse."

In March, Mastodon announced that Hinds and the band "mutually decided to part ways." The band said, in part, in a statement, "We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors."



Following the news of Hinds' shocking death, Mastodon has released the following statement:



"We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time. RIP Brent."