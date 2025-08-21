ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Deftones’ ‘Private Music’ Lauded as Late-Career Masterpiece, Showcases Evolution and Emotional Depth

Deftones will release Private Music, their tenth studio album, via Warner Records on August 22. This marks three decades since their first album, Adrenaline, hit stores. Producer Nick Raskulinecz worked with the band…

Dan Teodorescu
Stephen Carpenter and Chino Moreno of Deftones perform at Pier 17 Rooftop on May 15, 2022 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Deftones will release Private Music, their tenth studio album, via Warner Records on August 22.

This marks three decades since their first album, Adrenaline, hit stores. Producer Nick Raskulinecz worked with the band between studios in California and Nashville. He's no stranger to their sound, having produced their albums Diamond Eyes and Koi No Yokan.

The band now includes guitarist Stephen Carpenter, drummer Abe Cunningham, keyboardist Frank Delgado, and Fred Sablan on bass. Sablan took over after Sergio Vega's exit in 2021. 

Their first single is called "my mind is a mountain" and mixes raw power with soft atmospherics. The next single is "Milk of the Madonna".

"Souvenir," another standout song, stretches to six minutes, showing the band's growth. "With its thundering drums and rolling momentum, it feels cut from the same cloth as Koi No Yokan's 'Tempest,'" Paul Weedon writes in his review for Clash Music

The band sold out Madison Square Garden last April and owned the stage at Crystal Palace this year. Private Music breaks a five-year silence since 2020's Ohms. Warner Records has opened pre-orders on the band's official website.

DeftonesStephen Carpenter
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
English rock group the Rolling Stones arrive at West Ham Magistrate's Court in London, UK
MusicThis Day in Rock History: August 21Dan Teodorescu
(L-R) Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones attend the UK Premiere of 'Led Zeppelin: Celebration Day' at Hammersmith Apollo on October 12, 2012 in London, England.
MusicLed Zeppelin to Put Out 50th Anniversary Edition of ‘Physical Graffiti’ with Live EPLaura Adkins
Three Days Grace have a bevy of chart-topping rock hits, but it's not just about great riffs. There's a psychology behind their songs.
MusicThe Psychology Behind Three Days Grace’s Most Popular SongsAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect