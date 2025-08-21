HBO’s ‘Task’ Premieres Sept. 7 With Scenes Filmed in the Philadelphia Area

The seven-episode mini-series Task, shot around the Philadelphia area, will debut on HBO on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 9 p.m. and will stream the next day on HBO Max.

This limited series, developed by Brad Inglesby (Mare of Easttown), stars Mark Ruffalo as an FBI agent who leads a task force to stop a series of violent robberies. Tom Pelphrey plays the role of a family man caught on the opposite side of the conflict.

Deadline reported that additional cast members feature Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, Fabien Frankel, Emilia Jones, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Jamie McShane, Alison Oliver, and Martha Plimpton.

According to 4Filming.com, Task was largely filmed across the Philadelphia region. Wissahickon Valley Park in Philadelphia was featured in the filming, and additional scenes were shot in Media in a courtroom at the Delaware County Government Center.

Additionally, the following Delaware County towns were featured in scenes from the series' production: Aston, Chadds Ford, Marcus Hook, Ridley Township, and Upper Chichester.

Filming also occurred around South Philadelphia's Italian Market, including Ralph's Italian Restaurant on South Ninth Street, and in downtown Coatesville in Chester County, where filming occurred in March 2024.