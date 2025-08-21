ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

HBO’s ‘Task’ Premieres Sept. 7 With Scenes Filmed in the Philadelphia Area

The seven-episode mini-series Task, shot around the Philadelphia area, will debut on HBO on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 9 p.m. and will stream the next day on HBO Max.  This limited…

Michael Vyskocil
mark ruffalo and martha plimpton shown in a scene on 'Task'
Photograph by Peter Kramer/HBO

The seven-episode mini-series Task, shot around the Philadelphia area, will debut on HBO on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 9 p.m. and will stream the next day on HBO Max. 

This limited series, developed by Brad Inglesby (Mare of Easttown), stars Mark Ruffalo as an FBI agent who leads a task force to stop a series of violent robberies. Tom Pelphrey plays the role of a family man caught on the opposite side of the conflict.

Deadline reported that additional cast members feature Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, Fabien FrankelEmilia Jones, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Jamie McShane, Alison Oliver, and Martha Plimpton.

According to 4Filming.com, Task was largely filmed across the Philadelphia region. Wissahickon Valley Park in Philadelphia was featured in the filming, and additional scenes were shot in Media in a courtroom at the Delaware County Government Center.

Additionally, the following Delaware County towns were featured in scenes from the series' production: Aston, Chadds Ford, Marcus Hook, Ridley Township, and Upper Chichester.

Filming also occurred around South Philadelphia's Italian Market, including Ralph's Italian Restaurant on South Ninth Street, and in downtown Coatesville in Chester County, where filming occurred in March 2024.

Watch the trailer for Task below. 

Philadelphia
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Tramell Tillman attends 'Queerty's Pride 50 Celebration' at PHD Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown on June 16, 2025 in New York City.
Entertainment‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Adds ‘Severance’ Star to Its Mega CastKayla Morgan
Actress Anna Faris and Regina Hall from Scary Movie 3 appear at MTV's TRL in Times Square. They will reprise their roles in the Scary Movie reboot.
EntertainmentAnna Faris and Regina Hall Will Return for ‘Scary Movie’ RebootYvette DeLaCruz
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 21: Actor Michael J. Fox attends the Back to the Future reunion with fans in celebration of the Back to the Future 30th Anniversary Trilogy on Blu-ray and DVD on October 21, 2015 at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)
EntertainmentCelebrating 40 Years of ‘Back to the Future’ With Hidden GemsJen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect