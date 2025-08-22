ContestsMMR Rock Shop
LISTEN LIVE

Enter to win a pair of tickets as 93.3 WMMR Presents The Revivalists

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets as 93.3 WMMR Presents The Revivalists On Friday, September 26th at Parx Casino’s Xcite Center. Listen to Brent Porche’s…

Eric Simon
The Revivialists

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets as

93.3 WMMR Presents The Revivalists

On Friday, September 26th at Parx Casino's Xcite Center.

Listen to Brent Porche's show all this week (8/25 through 8/29) for a chance to call in to win tickets!

Tickets for all upcoming events at PARXCASINO.COM

MUST BE 21+, GAMBLING PROBLEM, CALL 1-800-GAMBLER. PARX CASINO, THIS IS HOW YOU WIN.

Revivalists
Eric SimonPromotion Director
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
Pierre Presents: Papa Roach
ContestsPierre Presents: Papa RoachEric Simon
Home Sweet Home Sweepstakes
ContestsHome Sweet Home SweepstakesElizabeth Urban
Preston &amp; Steve Tattoosday
ContestsTattoosday Entry Page: Your Chance To Win A Preston & Steve Themed Tattoo Every TuesdayThe Preston & Steve Show
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect