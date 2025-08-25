Celebrating National Dog Day with Love, Light and a Wagging Tail

As an animal lover, cat dad to my boys Hazzard and Zero, and someone who still holds a deep love for my childhood dog Lucky, National Dog Day (August 26th) hits close to my heart. Lucky was not just my dog; he was my first best friend. Growing up, he was the one who waited by the door, followed me around the yard, and comforted me on tough days. His loyalty, goofy energy, and unconditional love shaped the way I see animals forever. I still carry that bond with me today, even as I spoil my cats like royalty.

National Dog Day is more than a hashtag or a reason to post cute pics (though you should, obviously). It is a celebration of the special connection between humans and dogs, a friendship built on trust, love, and shared joy. Whether you have got a bouncing puppy or a wise old mutt by your side, today is the day to shower them with extra belly rubs, treats, and love.

And even if you are more of a cat person (like me now), there is no denying the magic that dogs bring into our world. They remind us to live in the moment, greet each day with excitement, and always be ready for a walk or a cuddle. So here is to our furry companions, past, present, and future. Let us honor them by spreading kindness, adopting when we can, and treating all animals with the love and respect they deserve. Lucky may be gone, but he is never forgotten. And every tail wag I see brings a little bit of that love back to life.

Happy National Dog Day, gang!. Let us celebrate with paws, purrs, and pure joy.